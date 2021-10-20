Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") will release third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2021 will take place Friday, November 12th, 2021 at 5:00 am PT (8:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.



Third quarter 2021 webcast and conference call details:

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 5:00 am PT (8:00 am ET) Webcast www.pretivm.com Toll Free (North America) 1-800-319-4610 International and Vancouver 604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

