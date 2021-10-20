GCP Applied Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Release Date and Conference Call

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Bates and Chief Financial Officer Craig Merrill will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The conference call can be heard live through a link on the GCP Applied Technologies website, by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 887-9408 domestically, or +1 (412) 317-9261 internationally. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call's start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 10, 2021, by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 domestically, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally and then entering conference ID# 10160300. A webcast replay will also be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's website for approximately three months.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the Verifi® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world's most renowned structures.

Contact:

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

William I. Kent, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (617) 498-4344

investors@gcpat.com



