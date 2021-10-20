 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GCP Applied Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Release Date and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 20, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Share:

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products, today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Bates and Chief Financial Officer Craig Merrill will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the GCP Applied Technologies website, by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 887-9408 domestically, or +1 (412) 317-9261 internationally. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call's start time.  

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 10, 2021, by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 domestically, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally and then entering conference ID# 10160300. A webcast replay will also be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's website for approximately three months.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the Verifi® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world's most renowned structures.

For more information, visit GCP's website at www.gcpat.com.

Contact:

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
William I. Kent, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (617) 498-4344
investors@gcpat.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com