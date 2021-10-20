 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ring Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 20, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") announced today the timing of its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

Ring plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the "Ring Energy Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call". International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring's website at www.ringenergy.com under "Investors" on the "News & Events" page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie, Senior Partner
Phone: 281-975-2146
Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com