Woodbridge International Hires Jane M. Macina to Oversee its Expanding Relationship with Wealth Managers & Financial Advisors

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a leading middle-market global mergers and acquisition firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane M. Macina, as Vice-President.



Jane will be responsible for working with Wealth Managers and their business owner clients on realistic value ranges, optimal timing for a sale, and common pitfalls to avoid, all while articulating the Woodbridge value proposition. In this capacity, she will report to Senior Managing Director and Partner Larry Reinharz.

"Jane will be instrumental to the success of our future new business efforts," said Reinharz. "We are fortunate to have her on our team, and her experience, integrity and enthusiasm will enable us to positively transform more business owners' lives."

Jane brings over 25 years of experience working with business owners, both as a commercial lender and wealth manager. Prior to joining Woodbridge, Jane was with Merrill Lynch and Bank of America.

Jane holds a BA in Economics/Finance from Rutgers School of Business. She holds licenses for wealth management, and is a certified coach since 2018 through Erickson International.

Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

