Workday Appoints Pete Schlampp to Chief Strategy Officer and Sayan Chakraborty to Executive Vice President of Product and Technology

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued investment in strategy and innovation leadership with the appointments of Pete Schlampp to chief strategy officer and Sayan Chakraborty to executive vice president (EVP) of Product and Technology. Pete and Sayan, both of whom have served in leadership roles at Workday for more than five years, each bring over 20 years of experience across strategy, product development, technology innovation, and marketing, and will help execute on the company's strategic vision and growth strategy on its path to $10 billion in revenue.



As chief strategy officer, Pete will oversee Corporate Development and Strategy, Corporate and Solution Marketing, Experience Design and Development, Mergers and Acquisitions Integration, and Workday Ventures. Together, this collective team will further the company's awareness and strategy efforts as it looks to build on its global momentum and invest in transformational initiatives to grow its customer community of more than 9,000 organizations, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Previously, Pete was EVP of Product Development for Workday and joined Workday through the Platfora acquisition as vice president of Workday Prism Analytics.

With this transition, Sayan, who currently oversees the Technology organization at Workday, will expand his responsibilities to now include the Product Development organization, which encompasses the teams that innovate and develop core Workday applications including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management. With Sayan as EVP of Product and Technology, Workday will look to accelerate the delivery of new innovations – including investments in new products, technology partnerships, and infrastructure – helping customers keep pace in the changing world of work. Sayan joined Workday through the GridCraft acquisition as vice president of software development and later became SVP of Technology, prior to taking on the EVP of Technology role.

Both Pete and Sayan will continue to report to Workday Co-Founder, Co-CEO, and Chairman Aneel Bhusri.

Comments on the News

"As we look at our growth opportunity, it's important we invest in expanding the remit of proven leaders like Pete and Sayan to help accelerate our path to $10 billion and open opportunities for expansion and transformation," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman, Workday. "With Pete's successful track record of implementing forward-thinking, customer-focused growth strategies, and Sayan's eye for delivering game-changing innovations that further position us as an industry leader, I'm more confident than ever in our ability to execute on our vision."

"I've seen firsthand how passionate Workday employees are about the company's core value of innovation and how powerful our strategy and marketing engines are in helping bring our story to life and building on the company's great momentum," said Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer, Workday. "I look forward to partnering with and bringing together such talented teams to create a new organization that will help us capitalize on the incredible opportunity in front of us."

"The Product and Technology organizations have partnered closely together throughout the years, and I've greatly admired the commitment and innovative thinking of the product team in delivering solutions that truly support our customers' needs," said Sayan Chakraborty, executive vice president of Product and Technology, Workday. "By bringing these two worlds together, we can maximize our investment in continuing to build the next generation of enterprise applications to help our community keep pace with the ever-changing future of work."

