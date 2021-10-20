Mursion Set to Host Actionable Empathy, the Company's Third Annual Symposium Exploring the Importance and Impact of Kindness in Today's Workplace

San Francisco, California, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mursion, the industry leading human-powered AI platform for practicing and developing essential workplace skills, today announced the agenda for their upcoming Actionable Empathy Symposium, the third annual gathering of visionaries who are shaping the future of what it means to be human in today's workplace.

With empathy increasingly identified as the number one leadership skill needed to succeed in today's workplace, Mursion seeks to find innovative solutions to help current and future leaders develop their power skills, such as communication, problem solving, adaptability, and teamwork. The Actionable Empathy Symposium builds upon the company's well-attended weekly Future of Work Roundtable series, which features sessions with industry figures exploring the diverse definitions of empathic leadership.

Taking place Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Friday, Nov. 5, this engaging three-day virtual event will showcase a full lineup of candid conversations with influential industry game changers. Keynote speakers include:

Nov. 3 - Minda Harts, CEO of The Memo LLC and an award-winning and best-selling author of The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table as well as the recently published Right Within: How to Heal from Racial Trauma in the Workplace. Minda is a Professor at NYU Wagner and hosts a live weekly podcast called Secure the Seat.

Nov. 4 - The Teachers College at Western Governors University, one of the leading sources of teachers at both bachelor's and master's levels online. By partnering with P–12 educators at all levels, WGU is not only a leader in child education but a trusted voice in education trends and a strong supporter of practical and applicable learning development.

Nov. 5 - Christopher D. Connors, #1 best-selling author, executive coach, and globally recognized leadership keynote speaker on emotional intelligence. Christopher empowers leaders to use emotional intelligence to build thriving cultures and winning teams. He is the author of The Value of You: The Guide to Living Boldly and Joyfully through the Power of Core Values and Emotional Intelligence for the Modern Leader: A Guide to Cultivating Effective Leadership and Organizations.

Nov. 5 - Jennifer Brown, an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, diversity and inclusion consultant, and author. Jennifer's best-selling books Inclusion: Diversity, The New Workplace and The Will to Change and How to Be an Inclusive Leader: Your Role in Creating Cultures of Belonging Where Everyone Can Thrive. Jennifer creates the case for leaders to embrace the opportunity that diversity represents, for their own growth and for the success of their organizations.

The series will also feature actionable takeaways from interactive group sessions and immersive speed networking, as well as entertaining activities and giveaways featuring Mursion's roster of avatars led by the company's diverse and talented team of Simulation Specialists.

To learn more about Mursion's Actionable Empathy Symposium and to attend the virtual event, please visit https://info.mursion.com/events/symposium.





About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times and Inc. To learn more, visit http://www.mursion.com.





