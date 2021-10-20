FirstCash Reports Strong Third Quarter Results; Announces 18-Store U.S. Pawn Acquisition; Declares $0.30 Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FCFS), the leading international operator of over 2,800 retail pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America, today announced operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, and the completion of a U.S. pawn acquisition. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend to be paid in November 2021.



Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, "Revenue and earnings momentum continued to accelerate in the third quarter, driven by 29% growth in pawn receivables over this time last year and the continued strength of retail operations in both the U.S. and Latin America. Resulting store-level profit before taxes increased 37% in the third quarter compared to last year. We are well positioned entering the fourth quarter, with expectations of further growth in pawn demand coupled with fresh, well-stocked merchandise inventories to support holiday retail sales.

"FirstCash also continues to invest in growth opportunities and provide shareholder returns utilizing its strong balance sheet and cash flows. We are pleased to announce an 18-store acquisition of U.S. pawn stores in the Gulf Coast region which gives us a total of 96 store additions in the U.S. and Latin America this year. In addition to the quarterly cash dividends paid to our shareholders, we have repurchased 688,000 shares of stock year-to-date."

This release contains adjusted earnings measures, which exclude certain extraordinary and/or non-cash expenses, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the descriptions and reconciliations to GAAP of these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Three Months Ended September 30, As Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) In thousands, except per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 399,674 $ 359,890 $ 399,674 $ 359,890 Net income $ 33,396 $ 15,062 $ 34,041 $ 24,453 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.36 $ 0.84 $ 0.59 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 63,331 $ 34,174 $ 64,217 $ 46,333 Weighted-average diluted shares 40,516 41,536 40,516 41,536





Nine Months Ended September 30, As Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) In thousands, except per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,197,191 $ 1,239,126 $ 1,197,191 $ 1,239,126 Net income $ 95,538 $ 73,853 $ 98,007 $ 90,620 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.34 $ 1.77 $ 2.40 $ 2.17 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 184,072 $ 152,760 $ 187,342 $ 174,869 Weighted-average diluted shares 40,789 41,691 40,789 41,691

Consolidated Earnings Highlights

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter increased 128% on a GAAP basis and increased 42% on an adjusted non-GAAP basis compared to the prior-year quarter. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share increased 32% on a GAAP basis and increased 11% on an adjusted non-GAAP basis compared to the prior year. Prior-year GAAP results include expenses associated with the favorable refinancing of the Company's senior notes in the third quarter of 2020.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measures) for the third quarter increased 85% and 39%, respectively, compared to the prior-year quarter. For the year-to-date nine month period, EBITDA increased 20% while adjusted EBITDA increased 7% compared to the same period last year.

Operating results in the third quarter reflect increased earning asset levels from a year ago and continued growth in revenues and profitability in both the U.S. and Latin America segments versus the prior-year period.

Consolidated pawn loans outstanding at quarter end increased 29% over the prior year while retail merchandise inventories increased 51% compared to last year. Total pawn fees, which typically lag the growth in pawn receivables, increased 22% in the third quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, while retail sales increased 14%. Store operating expenses increased a modest 5% in the third quarter on a larger store base compared to last year, reflecting continued expense discipline.



Acquisitions and Store Opening Highlights

On October 18, 2021, the Company acquired a chain of 18 pawn stores in the U.S. Gulf Coast region with locations in southwest Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. FirstCash now has a total of 87 stores in the growing Florida market and the acquisition added the Company's first two locations in Mississippi. Including this acquisition, a total of 46 U.S. stores have been acquired this year for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $77 million.

A total of 14 de novo locations were opened during the third quarter, all of which were located in Mexico. Year-to-date, 50 stores have been opened, of which 49 are located in Latin America.

Including the 18-store U.S. acquisition in October, the Company now operates 2,826 stores, with 1,739 stores located in Latin America and 1,087 stores in the U.S. The Latin American locations include 1,651 stores in Mexico, 60 stores in Guatemala, 15 stores in Colombia and 13 stores in El Salvador.



U.S. Pawn Operations

Pawn receivables were up 29% at September 30, 2021 compared to the prior year, while same-store pawn receivables increased 23%, reflecting the continuing recovery in pawn balances from 2020 levels. Resulting pawn fees, which typically lag pawn receivables growth, were up 16% for the third quarter and 11% on a same-store basis, as compared to the prior-year quarter.

Retail merchandise sales for the third quarter of 2021 were up 10% compared to the prior-year quarter. On a same store-basis, retail sales increased 6% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Retail margins remained near record levels at 44%, which continued to reflect consumer demand for fresh and readily available retail products across all merchandise categories.

Inventories increased 45% on a year-over-year basis versus the prior year's depleted levels and are approaching normalized, pre-COVID levels.

Annualized inventory turnover remained strong at 2.9 times for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Inventories aged greater than one year as of September 30, 2021 declined further to only 1% of total inventories, which further contributed to the strength of retail margins.

Store operating expenses increased 1% in total but decreased 3% on a same-store basis compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting the continued expense optimization from reduced staffing levels and other operating efficiency initiatives.

Pre-tax operating income for the U.S. segment increased 39% for the third quarter compared to the prior-year quarter. The resulting segment pre-tax operating margin was 21% for the third quarter of 2021, a significant improvement over the 16% margin for the prior-year quarter.



Note: Certain growth rates in "Latin America Pawn Operations" below are calculated on a constant currency basis, a non-GAAP financial measure defined at the end of this release. The average Mexican peso to U.S. dollar exchange rate for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 was 20.0 pesos / dollar, a favorable change of 10% versus the comparable prior-year period, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 was 20.1 pesos / dollar, a favorable change of 8% versus the prior-year period.

Latin America Pawn Operations

Pawn receivables at September 30, 2021 increased 30% on U.S. dollar basis compared to the prior year and 18% on a constant currency basis. On a same-store basis, pawn receivables increased 29% on a U.S. dollar basis and 17% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year.

Pawn fees increased 34% in the third quarter, or 22% on a constant currency basis, as compared to the prior-year quarter. On a same-store basis, pawn fees increased 33% on a U.S. dollar basis and 21% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.

Retail merchandise sales for the third quarter increased 22%, or 11% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior-year quarter. Same-store retail sales increased 21% on a U.S. dollar basis and 10% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.

Retail margins remained solid at 36% in the third quarter, while the annualized inventory turnover was strong at 4.2 times for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Inventories aged greater than one year as of September 30, 2021 declined further to 1% of total inventories.

Store operating expenses increased 15% on a U.S. dollar basis but only 6% on a constant currency basis while same-store operating expenses increased 14%, or 5% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior-year quarter. Store operating expenses in the prior-year quarter were lower than normal in part due to temporary store closures and restrictions on retail operations in most Latin American markets due to the pandemic.

Segment pre-tax operating income for the third quarter of 2021 increased 34% (23% on a constant currency basis) over the prior-year quarter. The resulting segment pre-tax operating margin increased to 21% for the third quarter of 2021 (also 21% on a constant currency basis) compared to 19% in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity and Shareholder Returns

During the third quarter, the Company utilized its operating cash flows and borrowing capacity to fund $79 million in the growth of earning assets (pawn receivables and inventory) and $20 million for capital expenditures and purchases of store real estate. For the nine month year-to-date period, the Company has funded $96 million in earning asset growth and $70 million in capital expenditures, which includes $38 million in real estate purchases for 30 of its existing pawn locations.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share fourth quarter cash dividend on common shares outstanding, which will be paid on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021. This represents an annualized dividend of $1.20 per share. Any future dividends are subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company repurchased 152,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter at an aggregate cost of $12 million and an average cost per share of $76.43. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 688,000 shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of $50 million and an average cost per share of $72.10. The Company has $72 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization. Future share repurchases are subject to expected liquidity, acquisition opportunities, debt covenant restrictions and other relevant factors.



2021 Outlook

Given the continued uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the associated government assistance programs enacted in response, the Company is not providing 2021 earnings guidance. However, the following factors are expected to impact operating trends throughout the remainder of 2021:

Although pawn lending demand continues to recover, beginning same-store pawn balances entering the fourth quarter are down approximately 13% in the U.S. compared to pre-pandemic levels at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019. In Latin America, same-store pawn loans at the beginning of the fourth quarter are 8% below the same date in 2019.

While inventories continue to normalize to pre-pandemic levels, same-store inventory levels in both the U.S. and Latin America are still down 9% and 19%, respectively, as of September 30, 2021 compared to the same date in 2019.

For the full year of 2021, the effective income tax rate under current tax codes in the U.S. and Latin America is expected to range from 25.5% to 26.5% compared to 25.8% in 2020.

Through September, the Company has opened 50 new stores and continues to expect up to 60 new store additions for the full year 2021.

Additional Commentary and Analysis

Mr. Wessel provided additional insights on the Company's third quarter and year-to-date operating results. "The long-term resilience of FirstCash's pawn operations is evident in our third quarter results, as we saw significant recovery in earning assets and revenues over last year coupled with continued strength of retail margins and improved operating efficiencies.

"In the U.S. operating segment, pawn receivables continue to rebound from the impact of the pandemic and consumer stimulus programs with minimal impact from the federal advance child tax credit payments that began in July. Pawn receivables at the end of the third quarter were up 29% over the prior year and grew 19% over just the last three months. More importantly, pawn origination activity appears to be fully recovered, with same-store pawn loan originations over the past four weeks up 3% over the same pre-pandemic period in 2019 and same-store total customer funding (pawn loan originations plus buys) up 7% over the same period in 2019.

"U.S. retail merchandise sales also remained strong, with margins that continue to be at or near record levels. The resulting pre-tax U.S. segment contribution for the third quarter increased 39% over the third quarter of 2020 and we are near pre-pandemic levels with substantially higher operating margins.

"We believe operating results in the Latin American segment for the third quarter were slightly impacted in certain markets due to operating restrictions and lower traffic counts, which we attribute to the concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19. Despite these challenges, earning assets (pawn receivables and merchandise inventories) at the end of September were up 29% over the prior year on a constant currency basis. Resulting revenue growth and continued expense control measures drove a 34% increase in segment pre-tax income on a U.S. dollar basis and a 23% increase on a constant currency basis.

"Retail inventories in both the U.S. and Latin America, which are primarily sourced locally from our customers, continue normalizing to pre-COVID levels and have not been impacted by supply chain disruptions experienced by many other traditional retailers. Our current retail inventories are extremely fresh, with only 1% aged over a year, and we believe we are well positioned as we enter the key holiday shopping season.

"With the announced acquisition of 18 additional U.S. stores, the Company has now added a total of 69 U.S. stores over the past twelve months. We also continue to add new stores in Latin America, with 60 openings in three countries over the past twelve months. Limited strategic consolidation and relocation of certain stores continues in Mexico in locations with close geographic proximity due to the significant acquisition activities over the past several years. We believe that by doing this, we can improve our location, maintain our customers and operate more efficiently.

"We remain committed to the growth of FirstCash and delivering long-term shareholder returns. Given the Company's ability to serve customers across economic cycles and with the continued strength of its balance sheet and cash flows, we are confident in our ability to achieve these objectives," concluded Mr. Wessel.

About FirstCash

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with over 2,800 retail pawn locations and 16,000 employees in 25 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and El Salvador. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index®. FirstCash's common stock (ticker symbol "FCFS") is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world's first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash's website located at http://www.firstcash.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition and prospects of FirstCash, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the "Company"). Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook," "believes," "projects," "expects," "may," "estimates," "should," "plans," "targets," "intends," "could," "would," "anticipates," "potential," "confident," "optimistic," or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.

While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Such factors may include, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and regulatory developments: (1) related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of governmental responses that have been, and may in the future be, imposed in response to the pandemic, and (2) discussed and described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks described in Part 1, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" thereof, and in the other reports filed subsequently by the Company with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, nor can the Company predict, in many cases, all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.





FIRSTCASH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 268,726 $ 234,982 $ 806,335 $ 819,011 Pawn loan fees 121,365 99,570 346,796 343,675 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 9,583 25,281 44,060 74,437 Consumer loan and credit services fees — 57 — 2,003 Total revenue 399,674 359,890 1,197,191 1,239,126 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 158,057 137,230 468,634 493,436 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 8,528 19,818 37,657 61,022 Consumer loan and credit services loss provision — 104 — (480 ) Total cost of revenue 166,585 157,152 506,291 553,978 Net revenue 233,089 202,738 690,900 685,148 Expenses and other income: Store operating expenses 138,619 132,061 415,071 426,612 Administrative expenses 30,208 24,354 88,605 85,642 Depreciation and amortization 11,217 10,426 32,731 31,424 Interest expense 7,961 6,561 22,389 21,953 Interest income (143 ) (499 ) (420 ) (1,209 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 12 7 1,264 209 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 558 (432 ) 248 1,639 Write-off of certain Cash America merger related lease intangibles 361 837 1,640 4,649 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 11,737 — 11,737 Impairment of certain other assets — — — 1,900 Total expenses and other income 188,793 185,052 561,528 584,556 Income before income taxes 44,296 17,686 129,372 100,592 Provision for income taxes 10,900 2,624 33,834 26,739 Net income $ 33,396 $ 15,062 $ 95,538 $ 73,853 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.36 $ 2.34 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.36 $ 2.34 $ 1.77 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,453 41,440 40,745 41,597 Diluted 40,516 41,536 40,789 41,691 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.87 $ 0.81

Certain amounts in the consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been reclassified in order to conform to the 2021 presentation.





FIRSTCASH, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,907 $ 78,844 $ 65,850 Fees and service charges receivable 43,492 36,423 41,110 Pawn loans 348,993 270,619 308,231 Inventories 254,260 168,664 190,352 Income taxes receivable 4,791 7,534 9,634 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,002 10,647 9,388 Total current assets 711,445 572,731 624,565 Property and equipment, net 411,042 341,827 373,667 Operating lease right of use asset 300,040 289,175 298,957 Goodwill 1,014,052 932,329 977,381 Intangible assets, net 83,019 83,837 83,651 Other assets 8,413 9,087 9,818 Deferred tax assets 5,472 6,509 4,158 Total assets $ 2,533,483 $ 2,235,495 $ 2,372,197 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 87,629 $ 79,979 $ 81,917 Customer deposits 46,702 36,189 34,719 Income taxes payable 522 183 1,148 Lease liability, current 89,502 84,970 88,622 Total current liabilities 224,355 201,321 206,406 Revolving unsecured credit facilities 246,000 40,000 123,000 Senior unsecured notes 493,499 492,775 492,916 Deferred tax liabilities 78,191 69,261 71,173 Lease liability, non-current 197,618 188,212 194,887 Total liabilities 1,239,663 991,569 1,088,382 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 493 493 493 Additional paid-in capital 1,222,432 1,226,512 1,221,788 Retained earnings 849,438 767,683 789,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (125,761 ) (164,877 ) (118,432 ) Common stock held in treasury, at cost (652,782 ) (585,885 ) (609,337 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,293,820 1,243,926 1,283,815 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,533,483 $ 2,235,495 $ 2,372,197





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

The Company's reportable segments are as follows:

U.S. operations

Latin America operations - includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and El Salvador

The Company provides revenues, cost of revenues, store operating expenses, pre-tax operating income and earning assets by segment. Store operating expenses include salary and benefit expense of store-level employees, occupancy costs, bank charges, security, insurance, utilities, supplies and other costs incurred by the stores.

U.S. Operations Segment Results

The following table details earning assets, which consist of pawn loans and inventories, as well as other earning asset metrics of the U.S. operations segment as of September 30, 2021 as compared to September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted):

As of September 30, 2021 2020 Increase U.S. Operations Segment Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 242,825 $ 188,819 29 % Inventories 175,047 120,397 45 % $ 417,872 $ 309,216 35 % Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones) $ 208 $ 188 11 % Composition of pawn collateral: General merchandise 36 % 34 % Jewelry 64 % 66 % 100 % 100 % Composition of inventories: General merchandise 48 % 42 % Jewelry 52 % 58 % 100 % 100 % Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year 1 % 2 % Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories) 2.9 times 3.2 times





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income and other operating metrics of the U.S. operations segment for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Increase / 2021 2020 (Decrease) U.S. Operations Segment Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 167,257 $ 151,618 10 % Pawn loan fees 76,674 66,180 16 % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 4,168 12,692 (67 ) % Consumer loan and credit services fees (1) — 57 (100 ) % Total revenue 248,099 230,547 8 % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 93,326 84,673 10 % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 3,778 10,316 (63 ) % Consumer loan and credit services loss provision (1) — 104 (100 ) % Total cost of revenue 97,104 95,093 2 % Net revenue 150,995 135,454 11 % Segment expenses: Store operating expenses 93,247 92,678 1 % Depreciation and amortization 5,662 5,390 5 % Total segment expenses 98,909 98,068 1 % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 52,086 $ 37,386 39 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 44 % 44 % Net revenue margin 61 % 59 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 21 % 16 %

(1) Effective June 30, 2020, the Company no longer offers an unsecured consumer loan product in the U.S.





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income and other operating metrics of the U.S. operations segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Nine Months Ended September 30, Increase / 2021 2020 (Decrease) U.S. Operations Segment Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 530,468 $ 556,528 (5 ) % Pawn loan fees 220,013 235,937 (7 ) % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 20,217 37,727 (46 ) % Consumer loan and credit services fees (1) — 2,003 (100 ) % Total revenue 770,698 832,195 (7 ) % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 295,455 325,863 (9 ) % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 16,678 32,754 (49 ) % Consumer loan and credit services loss provision (1) — (480 ) (100 ) % Total cost of revenue 312,133 358,137 (13 ) % Net revenue 458,565 474,058 (3 ) % Segment expenses: Store operating expenses 282,068 303,686 (7 ) % Depreciation and amortization 16,391 16,352 — % Total segment expenses 298,459 320,038 (7 ) % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 160,106 $ 154,020 4 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 44 % 41 % Net revenue margin 59 % 57 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 21 % 19 %

(1) Effective June 30, 2020, the Company no longer offers an unsecured consumer loan product in the U.S.





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Latin America Operations Segment Results

The Company's management reviews and analyzes certain operating results in Latin America on a constant currency basis because the Company believes this better represents the Company's underlying business trends. Constant currency results are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effects of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current-year results at prior-year average exchange rates. The wholesale scrap jewelry sales in Latin America are priced and settled in U.S. dollars, and are not affected by foreign currency translation, as are a small percentage of the operating and administrative expenses in Latin America, which are billed and paid in U.S. dollars. Amounts presented on a constant currency basis are denoted as such. See the "Constant Currency Results" section below for additional discussion of constant currency results.

The following table provides exchange rates for the Mexican peso, Guatemalan quetzal and Colombian peso for the current and prior-year periods:

September 30, Favorable / 2021 2020 (Unfavorable) Mexican peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate: End-of-period 20.3 22.5 10 % Three months ended 20.0 22.1 10 % Nine months ended 20.1 21.8 8 % Guatemalan quetzal / U.S. dollar exchange rate: End-of-period 7.7 7.8 1 % Three months ended 7.7 7.7 — % Nine months ended 7.7 7.7 — % Colombian peso / U.S. dollar exchange rate: End-of-period 3,835 3,879 1 % Three months ended 3,844 3,730 (3 ) % Nine months ended 3,696 3,703 — %





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

The following table details earning assets, which consist of pawn loans and inventories, as well as other earning asset metrics of the Latin America operations segment as of September 30, 2021 as compared to September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted):

Constant Currency Basis As of September 30, As of September 30, 2021 Increase 2021 2020 Increase (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Latin America Operations Segment Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 106,168 $ 81,800 30 % $ 96,443 18 % Inventories 79,213 48,267 64 % 71,927 49 % $ 185,381 $ 130,067 43 % $ 168,370 29 % Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones) $ 76 $ 64 19 % $ 69 8 % Composition of pawn collateral: General merchandise 68 % 66 % Jewelry 32 % 34 % 100 % 100 % Composition of inventories: General merchandise 67 % 60 % Jewelry 33 % 40 % 100 % 100 % Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year 1 % 2 % Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories) 4.2 times 4.1 times





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income and other operating metrics of the Latin America operations segment for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Constant Currency Basis Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, Increase / September 30, Increase / 2021 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Latin America Operations Segment Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 101,469 $ 83,364 22 % $ 92,367 11 % Pawn loan fees 44,691 33,390 34 % 40,662 22 % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 5,415 12,589 (57 ) % 5,415 (57 ) % Total revenue 151,575 129,343 17 % 138,444 7 % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 64,731 52,557 23 % 58,945 12 % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 4,750 9,502 (50 ) % 4,300 (55 ) % Total cost of revenue 69,481 62,059 12 % 63,245 2 % Net revenue 82,094 67,284 22 % 75,199 12 % Segment expenses: Store operating expenses 45,372 39,383 15 % 41,555 6 % Depreciation and amortization 4,591 3,903 18 % 4,229 8 % Total segment expenses 49,963 43,286 15 % 45,784 6 % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 32,131 $ 23,998 34 % $ 29,415 23 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 36 % 37 % 36 % Net revenue margin 54 % 52 % 54 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 21 % 19 % 21 %





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

The following table presents segment pre-tax operating income and other operating metrics of the Latin America operations segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Constant Currency Basis Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Increase / September 30, Increase / 2021 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) Latin America Operations Segment Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 275,867 $ 262,483 5 % $ 256,116 (2 ) % Pawn loan fees 126,783 107,738 18 % 117,662 9 % Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 23,843 36,710 (35 ) % 23,843 (35 ) % Total revenue 426,493 406,931 5 % 397,621 (2 ) % Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 173,179 167,573 3 % 160,821 (4 ) % Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 20,979 28,268 (26 ) % 19,449 (31 ) % Total cost of revenue 194,158 195,841 (1 ) % 180,270 (8 ) % Net revenue 232,335 211,090 10 % 217,351 3 % Segment expenses: Store operating expenses 133,003 122,926 8 % 124,080 1 % Depreciation and amortization 13,388 11,568 16 % 12,544 8 % Total segment expenses 146,391 134,494 9 % 136,624 2 % Segment pre-tax operating income $ 85,944 $ 76,596 12 % $ 80,727 5 % Operating metrics: Retail merchandise sales margin 37 % 36 % 37 % Net revenue margin 54 % 52 % 55 % Segment pre-tax operating margin 20 % 19 % 20 %





FIRSTCASH, INC.

OPERATING INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated Results of Operations

The following table reconciles pre-tax operating income of the Company's U.S. operations segment and Latin America operations segment discussed above to consolidated net income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Results of Operations Segment pre-tax operating income: U.S. operations $ 52,086 $ 37,386 $ 160,106 $ 154,020 Latin America operations 32,131 23,998 85,944 76,596 Consolidated segment pre-tax operating income 84,217 61,384 246,050 230,616 Corporate expenses and other income: Administrative expenses 30,208 24,354 88,605 85,642 Depreciation and amortization 964 1,133 2,952 3,504 Interest expense 7,961 6,561 22,389 21,953 Interest income (143 ) (499 ) (420 ) (1,209 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 12 7 1,264 209 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 558 (432 ) 248 1,639 Write-off of certain Cash America merger related lease intangibles 361 837 1,640 4,649 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 11,737 — 11,737 Impairment of certain other assets — — — 1,900 Total corporate expenses and other income 39,921 43,698 116,678 130,024 Income before income taxes 44,296 17,686 129,372 100,592 Provision for income taxes 10,900 2,624 33,834 26,739 Net income $ 33,396 $ 15,062 $ 95,538 $ 73,853





FIRSTCASH, INC.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

The following tables detail store count activity:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 U.S. Latin America Operations Segment Operations Segment Total Locations Total locations, beginning of period 1,071 1,733 2,804 New locations opened — 14 14 Consolidation of existing pawn locations (1) (2 ) (8 ) (10 ) Total locations, end of period 1,069 1,739 2,808 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 U.S. Latin America Operations Segment Operations Segment Total Locations Total locations, beginning of period 1,046 1,702 2,748 New locations opened 1 49 50 Locations acquired (2) 28 — 28 Consolidation of existing pawn locations (1) (6 ) (12 ) (18 ) Total locations, end of period 1,069 1,739 2,808





(1) Store consolidations were primarily acquired locations over the past five years which have been combined with overlapping stores and for which the Company expects to maintain a significant portion of the acquired customer base in the consolidated location. (2) Does not include the acquisition of 18 stores in the U.S. on October 18, 2021.





FIRSTCASH, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The Company uses certain financial calculations such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and constant currency results as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company's operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the SEC rules. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items, other infrequent charges and currency fluctuations. The Company presents these financial measures to investors because management believes they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the Company's core operating performance and provide greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. However, items that are excluded and other adjustments and assumptions that are made in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial measures. Further, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

While acquisitions are an important part of the Company's overall strategy, the Company has adjusted the applicable financial calculations to exclude merger and acquisition expenses to allow more accurate comparisons of the financial results to prior periods. In addition, the Company does not consider these merger and acquisition expenses to be related to the organic operations of the acquired businesses or its continuing operations and such expenses are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired businesses. Merger and acquisition expenses include incremental costs directly associated with merger and acquisition activities, including professional fees, legal expenses, severance, retention and other employee-related costs, contract breakage costs and costs related to the consolidation of technology systems and corporate facilities, among others.

The Company has certain leases in Mexico which are denominated in U.S. dollars. The lease liability of these U.S. dollar denominated leases, which is considered a monetary liability, is remeasured into Mexican pesos using current period exchange rates resulting in the recognition of foreign currency exchange gains or losses. The Company has adjusted the applicable financial measures to exclude these remeasurement gains or losses because they are non-cash, non-operating items that could create volatility in the Company's consolidated results of operations due to the magnitude of the end of period lease liability being remeasured and to improve comparability of current periods presented with prior periods.

In conjunction with the Cash America merger in 2016, the Company recorded certain lease intangibles related to above or below market lease liabilities of Cash America which are included in the operating lease right of use asset on the consolidated balance sheets. As the Company continues to opportunistically purchase real estate from landlords at certain Cash America stores, the associated lease intangible, if any, is written-off and gain or loss is recognized. The Company has adjusted the applicable financial measures to exclude these gains or losses given the variability in size and timing of these transactions and because they are non-cash, non-operating gains or losses. The Company believes this improves comparability of operating results for current periods presented with prior periods.

FIRSTCASH, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Management believes the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company's financial performance and prospects for the future by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance of its continuing operations. In addition, management believes the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company's financial results for the current periods presented with the prior periods presented.

The following table provides a reconciliation between net income and diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are shown net of tax (in thousands, except per share amounts):





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 In Thousands Per Share In Thousands Per Share In Thousands Per Share In Thousands Per Share Net income and diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 33,396 $ 0.82 $ 15,062 $ 0.36 $ 95,538 $ 2.34 $ 73,853 $ 1.77 Adjustments, net of tax: Merger and acquisition expenses 8 — 5 — 950 0.02 151 — Non-cash foreign currency loss (gain) related to lease liability 359 0.01 (308 ) (0.01 ) 256 0.01 2,453 0.06 Non-cash write-off of certain Cash America merger related lease intangibles 278 0.01 644 0.02 1,263 0.03 3,579 0.09 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 9,037 0.22 — — 9,037 0.22 Non-cash impairment of certain other assets (1) — — — — — — 1,463 0.03 Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments — — 13 — — — 84 — Adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share $ 34,041 $ 0.84 $ 24,453 $ 0.59 $ 98,007 $ 2.40 $ 90,620 $ 2.17

(1) Impairment related to a non-operating asset in which the Company determined that an other than temporary impairment existed as of March 31, 2020.







FIRSTCASH, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of the gross amounts, the impact of income taxes and the net amounts for the adjustments included in the table above (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Pre-tax Tax After-tax Pre-tax Tax After-tax Merger and acquisition expenses $ 12 $ 4 $ 8 $ 7 $ 2 $ 5 Non-cash foreign currency loss (gain) related to lease liability 513 154 359 (439 ) (131 ) (308 ) Non-cash write-off of certain Cash America merger related lease intangibles 361 83 278 837 193 644 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 11,737 2,700 9,037 Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments — — — 17 4 13 Total adjustments $ 886 $ 241 $ 645 $ 12,159 $ 2,768 $ 9,391 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Pre-tax Tax After-tax Pre-tax Tax After-tax Merger and acquisition expenses $ 1,264 $ 314 $ 950 $ 209 $ 58 $ 151 Non-cash foreign currency loss related to lease liability 366 110 256 3,505 1,052 2,453 Non-cash write-off of certain Cash America merger related lease intangibles 1,640 377 1,263 4,649 1,070 3,579 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 11,737 2,700 9,037 Non-cash impairment of certain other assets — — — 1,900 437 1,463 Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments — — — 109 25 84 Total adjustments $ 3,270 $ 801 $ 2,469 $ 22,109 $ 5,342 $ 16,767





FIRSTCASH, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense and interest income and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for certain items as listed below that management considers to be non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are commonly used by investors to assess a company's financial performance, and adjusted EBITDA is used as a starting point in the calculation of the consolidated total debt ratio as defined in the Company's senior unsecured notes. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):



Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 33,396 $ 15,062 $ 95,538 $ 73,853 $ 128,264 $ 128,007 Income taxes 10,900 2,624 33,834 26,739 44,215 44,103 Depreciation and amortization 11,217 10,426 32,731 31,424 43,412 42,270 Interest expense 7,961 6,561 22,389 21,953 29,780 30,148 Interest income (143 ) (499 ) (420 ) (1,209 ) (751 ) (1,476 ) EBITDA 63,331 34,174 184,072 152,760 244,920 243,052 Adjustments: Merger and acquisition expenses 12 7 1,264 209 2,371 465 Non-cash foreign currency loss (gain) related to lease liability 513 (439 ) 366 3,505 (1,890 ) 2,621 Non-cash write-off of certain Cash America merger related lease intangibles 361 837 1,640 4,649 4,046 4,649 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 11,737 — 11,737 — 11,737 Non-cash impairment of certain other assets — — — 1,900 — 1,900 Consumer lending wind-down costs and asset impairments — 17 — 109 — 268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,217 $ 46,333 $ 187,342 $ 174,869 $ 249,447 $ 264,692 Net debt ratio calculation: Total debt (outstanding principal) $ 746,000 $ 540,000 Less: cash and cash equivalents (49,907 ) (78,844 ) Net debt $ 696,093 $ 461,156 Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,447 $ 264,692 Net debt ratio (net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA) 2.8 :1 1.7 :1





FIRSTCASH, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

For purposes of its internal liquidity assessments, the Company considers free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements and net fundings/repayments of loan receivables, which are considered to be operating in nature by the Company but are included in cash flow from investing activities. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for merger and acquisition expenses paid that management considers to be non-operating in nature.

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are commonly used by investors as an additional measure of cash generated by business operations that may be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and debt service or, following payment of such debt obligations and other non-discretionary items, may be available to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, repurchase stock, pay cash dividends or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. These metrics can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company's liquidity. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (in thousands):





Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities $ 24,101 $ 34,067 $ 137,850 $ 177,366 $ 182,748 $ 245,138 Cash flow from certain investing activities: Loan receivables, net (1) (62,145 ) (32,349 ) (70,637 ) 145,930 (109,559 ) 183,334 Purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements (10,583 ) (7,377 ) (31,608 ) (27,853 ) (41,298 ) (39,060 ) Free cash flow (48,627 ) (5,659 ) 35,605 295,443 31,891 389,412 Merger and acquisition expenses paid, net of tax benefit 8 5 950 151 1,790 330 Adjusted free cash flow $ (48,619 ) $ (5,654 ) $ 36,555 $ 295,594 $ 33,681 $ 389,742

(1) Includes the funding of new loans net of cash repayments and recovery of principal through the sale of inventories acquired from forfeiture of pawn collateral.







FIRSTCASH, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(UNAUDITED)

Constant Currency Results

The Company's reporting currency is the U.S. dollar. However, certain performance metrics discussed in this release are presented on a "constant currency" basis, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management uses constant currency results to evaluate operating results of business operations in Latin America, which are primarily transacted in local currencies.

The Company believes constant currency results provide valuable supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of its business operations in Latin America, consistent with how the Company's management evaluates such performance and operating results. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating certain balance sheet and income statement items denominated in local currencies using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current comparable period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations for purposes of evaluating period-over-period comparisons. Business operations in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia are transacted in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and Colombian pesos. The Company also has operations in El Salvador where the reporting and functional currency is the U.S. dollar. See the Latin America operations segment tables elsewhere in this release for an additional reconciliation of certain constant currency amounts to as reported GAAP amounts.

