Menlo Ventures Announces Promotion of Croom Beatty to Partner & Grace Ge to Principal

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading venture capital firm Menlo Ventures announced the promotion of Croom Beatty to Partner and Grace Ge to Principal.



Croom Beatty joined Menlo Ventures nearly five years ago from Payoneer, a public B2B payments company where he launched and ran their lending business, and Susquehanna Growth Equity, where he spent several years focused on fintech at the growth stage. He spent a year and a half as Principal before transitioning into a Venture Investor role where he led investments in the fintech and healthcare IT sectors. During his time at Menlo, Croom has focused on companies that help B2B businesses suffering from unnecessary friction between their partners and antiquated software. Croom sourced investments in Fieldwire , Particle , ShipBob , Fleetsmith , and Qualio , and led funding rounds in Finch , Prodigal , and Rivet . Croom graduated from Princeton.

"The entire Menlo Ventures team is thrilled to announce the promotion of Croom Beatty to Partner. His contributions in sourcing strong founders and identifying layers of industries ripe for disruption have led to a number of important investments," said Matt Murphy, Partner, Menlo Ventures. "It's always great to promote a homegrown team member who has demonstrated their impact."

Croom is passionate about improving B2B workflows and simplifying underlying data flows between industry constituents. As Menlo's newest partner, he will continue to invest in companies that offer creative ways to innovate in the healthcare and fintech markets.

"I couldn't be happier to continue my career at Menlo as Partner," said Croom Beatty. "The time is right to explore ideas intersecting at the application layer of fintech and healthcare, especially as automation becomes more embedded in both sectors. There's an enormous world of opportunity here and I'm excited to back tomorrow's leading companies with Menlo."

Grace Ge came to Menlo Ventures two years ago as an Associate from RRE. At Menlo, she brings a keen grasp on business metrics and dynamics to the rigorous diligence process that determines whether or not the firm will invest in a company. She provides valuable support to entrepreneurs at the early stage, and in a short time, has sourced companies including Matik , Teamflow , Vareto , and Vivun . Grace graduated from Rice University with a B.A. in Mathematical Economic Analysis and Political Science.

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of the Menlo team and brand," said Grace Ge. "The firm is an amazing place for a young investor to grow their career and receive mentorship while having the autonomy to experiment and push into new areas."

As Principal, Grace will continue supporting Menlo's existing theses and investments across a range of areas, mainly SaaS, productivity tools supporting the future of work, and other data-based technologies.

"We are immensely proud of what Grace has accomplished in a relatively short period of time at the firm, and are thrilled to promote her to Principal," said Venky Ganesan, Partner, Menlo Ventures. "Her energy and empathy that she brings to venture capital is invigorating, and reminds me of why I decided to go into the industry in the first place. As we near the end of a banner year for Menlo, announcing these promotions gives us another reason to celebrate and we see a bright future ahead for the firm."

The promotions of Croom and Grace supplement a year of immense momentum for Menlo, which has seen three unicorn consumer technology companies go public, with social ecommerce platform Poshmark , pet care marketplace Rover , and Warby Parker .

Well known for its early investments in Uber and Roku, Menlo Ventures counts 18 companies in its current portfolio valued at $1B or more.

​​About Menlo Ventures

