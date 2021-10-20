Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is projected to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced orthodontic technologies will play a major role in fueling this market, predicts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Dental Implants Market, 2020-2027". As per the report, the size of the market stood at USD 4.23 billion in 2019.

Nowadays, the importance of oral health hygiene is gaining prominence among the majority of the world population owing to the rising incidence of oral diseases, such as tooth decay, tooth cavity, periodontal disorders, and others, which has heightened the demand for dental implants. The spreading awareness of these conditions has stoked the adoption of the latest dental technologies such as the use of next-generation dental devices by doctors, computer-based dental treatments, aesthetic restoration procedures, and others, which are expected to foster the growth of this market during the forecast period.

For example, mini dental implants are becoming highly popular among dentists as they allow the treatment of lower dentures in a minimally invasive manner. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes of patients across the world and the rising number of oral diseases among the aging population are projected to drive this market's growth.





COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the dental implants market growth owing to the strict lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, which have come into effect during this pandemic. Further, government bodies in most countries have prohibited all dental procedures and surgeries, which have hugely impacted the growth of this market. The fear of contracting the coronavirus at dental facilities is another hindrance facing this market.





Highlights/Summary:

The report contains an exhaustive analysis of factors driving and restraining the market, along with an in-depth study of the trends shaping the growth of the market. In addition, this report supplies a detailed diagnosis of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive examination of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Occurrence of Tooth Loss among the Aging Population to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there has been an increasing prevalence of loss of teeth among aging populations due to various reasons such as poor eating habits, dental cavities, and others. This has led to increasing demand for dental treatments and surgeries among geriatric persons, along with surging demand for dental implants. This is considered as one of the important factors responsible for this market's growth. For instance, as per data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the occurrence of teeth loss among young adults was approximately 9%, which is far lesser as compared to more than 26% among older people. Moreover, the market stands to gain from the fact that the number of older persons is steadily rising. For example, the UN predicts that there will be over 1 billion persons aged 65 and above by 2050. This will create huge opportunities for dental care companies and organizations in the foreseeable future.





Regional Insights:

Increasing Number of Dental Implant Manufacturers to Boost the Europe Market

Europe is expected to grow speedily in the dental implants market share due to the proliferation of dental product manufacturers across the continent. Apart from this, the active adoption of advanced dental care solutions by high-income earners will also contribute to the growth of the regional market. The Europe market size stood at USD 1.58 billion in 2019.

North America is anticipated to experience substantial growth in this market on account of the surge in the incidence of teeth loss, the rising number of dentists in the US, the growing availability of modern dental tools and equipment, and the use of digital techniques in dental implants. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a decent pace in this market share due to the increasing medical tourism in countries such as India, China, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Adoption of Innovative Techniques in Dental Implants to Feed Competition

Key players in this market are focusing on developing innovative techniques in dental surgeries and implants to explore the potential benefits of such products for patients. These strategies are allowing companies to diversify their portfolios, amplify their market reach, and expand their business operations worldwide.





Industry Development:

July 2019: A-dec Inc. announced the successful acquisition of Dean Dental Systems, a Midwest-based manufacturer of mechanical room solutions for dental offices.

