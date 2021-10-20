 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates UMPQ, KOR, XLRN, VNE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
October 20, 2021 12:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Umpqua shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are an Umpqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AngloGold Ashanti Limited. If you are a Corvus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 per share in cash. If you are an Acceleron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Qualcomm Incorporated and SSW Partners for $37.00 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


