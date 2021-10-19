 Skip to main content

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

October 19, 2021 6:49pm
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-226-8163 and referencing access code number 4589704. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 3, 2021 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 3655739.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060                                               


