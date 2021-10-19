 Skip to main content

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Results Include Strong Organic Growth While Expanding Kansas Franchise

Globe Newswire  
October 19, 2021 6:17pm   Comments
WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK), ("Equity", "the Company", "we", "us", "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $11.8 million and $0.80 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Equity's results occurred as the Company completed its acquisition of American State Bancshares, Inc. on October 1, 2021.

"As the founder of Equity Bank, our results this quarter are particularly satisfying, as we celebrate continued loan growth, excellent earnings and our first cash stock dividend while simultaneously closing the largest acquisition in our history. I am grateful to our loyal employees and stockholders as we continue to grow and improve Equity Bank," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity.

"I'm pleased with the growth of the Equity Bank brand and the hard work and collaboration of our team members throughout our regions, including our bank employees, lenders, and operations professionals who placed the customer first and executed with open doors, expertise, and availability," said Mr. Elliott. "We've successfully integrated American State Bank & Trust Company into our platform while continuing to provide momentum, support and expertise to our customers throughout our franchise."

Equity customers successfully had $175.7 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven during the quarter, resulting in the recognition of fee income totaling $7.7 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the total unrecognized fee income associated with PPP loans was $3.0 million.

"Our entrepreneurial culture drives the efficiency of our merger process, assists in building a solid community banking network that is responsive to a diverse customer base and excels at adding core deposits and new households in a changing environment. Our mission as a community bank is to continue to prioritize local customers, local service, and bankers willing to go above and beyond. As we continue to grow, expand and deliver, our focus will drive value for our shareholders," said Mr. Elliott.

Notable Items:

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.80, adjusted to reflect core operating results, was $0.96 per diluted share. The adjustments to earnings were comprised of the exclusion of merger expenses of $4.0 million, non-accrual interest income of $1.4 million, bank-owned life insurance death benefit of $486 thousand and additional reserving for repurchase obligations associated with the Company's Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assisted transaction of $771 thousand.
  • Linked quarter service fee revenue, including deposit services, mortgage banking, trust and wealth and insurance services increased to $6.7 million from $6.4 million, or 3.7%.
  • The Company authorized a second stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2020 totaling 800,000 shares. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 57,239 shares at a weighted average cost of $30.64 per share, totaling $1.8 million. At the end of the quarter, capacity of 123,448 shares remained under the current repurchase program. The Board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of Equity's outstanding common stock, beginning October 29, 2021, and concluding October 28, 2022, subject to non-objection by the Company's primary regulators.
  • The Company announced and paid its first common stock dividend of $0.08 per share to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

Equity's Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • During the quarter total loans decreased from $2.82 billion to $2.69 billion, including a reduction in PPP assets of $175.7 million. Excluding the impact of PPP, organic growth linked quarter was $41.8 million, or 7.1% annualized.
  • Total deposits of $3.66 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $3.69 billion at June 30, 2021. Checking, savings and money market accounts were $3.08 billion at September 30, 2021, relative to $3.03 billion at June 30, 2021. As compared to December 31, 2020, the Bank has increased non-interest-bearing deposits by $192.8 million, or 24.4%.
  • As excess liquidity continues to impact the operating environment at quarter end, securities and interest-earning cash and cash equivalents comprise 31.4% of average earnings assets, up from 28.0% at the end of the linked quarter and 25.0% at the end of the comparable quarter in the previous year.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $11.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $15.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.4 million. This third quarter decrease was attributable to an increase in non-interest expense of $4.9 million, an increase in provision for credit losses of $2.7 million and a decrease of $1.3 million in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income $4.3 million and a decrease in provision for income taxes of $1.1 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $39.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $34.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.3 million, or 12.6%. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in loan fees, due to the forgiveness of PPP assets, of $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 32-basis points to 4.20% during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by 3-basis points to 0.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from 0.31% in the previous quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, there was a provision of $1.1 million in the allowance for credit losses recognized through the provision for credit losses as compared to a net release of $1.7 million of provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The comparative increase was primarily driven by an increase in reserves on specifically assessed assets which was partially offset by improving trends in the Company's loss experience and moderating economic impacts. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had net charge-offs of $129 thousand as compared to $567 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, or a decline of 14.0% quarter over quarter. Other non-interest income was $546 thousand, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 73.6%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in other non-interest income was primarily due to the accounting for potential repurchase obligations associated with assets previously purchased through a FDIC assisted transaction. In the second quarter, the Company trued up the guarantee on a number of assets resulting in income recognition of $917 thousand. In the third quarter, two unrelated assets were identified to have experienced deterioration requiring the recognition of a reserve, resulting in $771 thousand in expense. The net change in these inputs account for the change in the line item.

During the quarter, service fee revenue, including deposit services, mortgage banking, trust and wealth management, credit cards and insurance increased to $6.7 million from $6.4 million during the second quarter. The growth was driven by increasing transaction activity and insurance commissions and fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $30.7 million as compared to $25.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The $4.9 million change is primarily attributed to increases of $3.6 million in merger expenses, $819 thousand in salaries and employee benefits, driven by a comparative reduction in the deferral of cost associated with loan originations, and $372 thousand loss on debt extinguishment, related to the repayment of fixed-rate term advances with Federal Home Loan Bank that were acquired through a prior merger.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2021, Equity's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 2.0%, as compared to 1.8% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $74.3 million as of September 30, 2021, or 1.7% of total assets, compared to $66.7 million at June 30, 2021, or 1.6% of total assets. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $112.4 million, or 24.3% of regulatory capital, up from $103.5 million, or 23.2% of regulatory capital as of June 30, 2021.

During the quarter non-performing assets increased by $7.5 million due to the transition of one significant relationship to non-accrual. The Company provided $1.1 million to the allowance for credit losses, comprised of an increase in specific reserves, primarily driven by the migration of this asset to non-accrual, partially offset by improving historical loss performance and the continued moderation of economic conditions following the height of the pandemic.

Regulatory Capital

The Company's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.4%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.6% and the total leverage ratio was 9.0% at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 17.4% and the total leverage ratio was 9.3%.

The Company's subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.5%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.8% and a total leverage ratio of 10.1% at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2020, Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.5%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.1%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company's expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates the "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company's earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 8 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2021 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, 9:00 a.m. central time.

Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at investor.equitybank.com. On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, participants may also dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 7698604.

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until October 27, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 7698604 at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "EQBK." Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity's management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would" and "outlook," or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity's control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity's expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Equity's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity's behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com        

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com

Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures


TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three months ended
September 30,		     Nine months ended
September 30,		  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Interest and dividend income                                
Loans, including fees   $ 37,581     $ 32,278     $ 102,392     $ 99,281  
Securities, taxable     3,920       3,476       11,242       12,113  
Securities, nontaxable     655       923       2,096       2,769  
Federal funds sold and other     290       405       846       1,409  
Total interest and dividend income     42,446       37,082       116,576       115,572  
Interest expense                                
Deposits     1,881       3,064       6,316       13,827  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     24       25       72       80  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     10       471       155       2,198  
Federal Reserve Bank discount window                       6  
Bank stock loan                       415  
Subordinated debt     1,556       1,415       4,669       1,953  
Total interest expense     3,471       4,975       11,212       18,479  
                                 
Net interest income     38,975       32,107       105,364       97,093  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     1,058       815       (6,355 )     23,255  
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses     37,917       31,292       111,719       73,838  
Non-interest income                                
Service charges and fees     2,360       1,706       6,125       5,097  
Debit card income     2,574       2,491       7,603       6,735  
Mortgage banking     801       877       2,584       2,298  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     1,169       489       2,446       1,452  
Net gain on acquisition                 585        
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     381           398       12  
Other     546       922       3,902       1,929  
Total non-interest income     7,831       6,485       23,643       17,523  
Non-interest expense                                
Salaries and employee benefits     13,588       13,877       39,079       40,076  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,475       2,224       7,170       6,578  
Data processing     3,257       2,817       9,394       8,243  
Professional fees     1,076       877       3,148       3,187  
Advertising and business development     760       598       2,241       1,697  
Telecommunications     439       486       1,531       1,363  
FDIC insurance     465       360       1,305       1,291  
Courier and postage     344       366       1,040       1,103  
Free nationwide ATM cost     519       439       1,504       1,186  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     1,030       1,030       3,094       2,806  
Loan expense     207       107       626       628  
Other real estate owned     (342 )     133       (805 )     710  
Loss on debt extinguishment     372             372        
Merger expenses     4,015             4,627        
Goodwill impairment           104,831             104,831  
Other     2,484       2,690       7,050       6,831  
Total non-interest expense     30,689       130,835       81,376       180,530  
Income (loss) before income tax     15,059       (93,058 )     53,986       (89,169 )
Provision for income taxes     3,286       (2,653 )     11,972       (1,711 )
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,773     $ (90,405 )   $ 42,014     $ (87,458 )
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.82     $ (6.01 )   $ 2.92     $ (5.75 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.80     $ (6.01 )   $ 2.86     $ (5.75 )
Weighted average common shares     14,384,302       15,040,407       14,397,146       15,211,901  
Weighted average diluted common shares     14,669,312       15,040,407       14,688,092       15,211,901  



TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    As of and for the three months ended  
    September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		  
Interest and dividend income                                        
Loans, including fees   $ 37,581     $ 33,810     $ 31,001     $ 35,383     $ 32,278  
Securities, taxable     3,920       3,523       3,799       3,408       3,476  
Securities, nontaxable     655       717       724       913       923  
Federal funds sold and other     290       268       288       285       405  
Total interest and dividend income     42,446       38,318       35,812       39,989       37,082  
Interest expense                                        
Deposits     1,881       2,025       2,410       2,755       3,064  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     24       26       22       25       25  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     10       80       65       94       471  
Subordinated debt     1,556       1,557       1,556       1,556       1,415  
Total interest expense     3,471       3,688       4,053       4,430       4,975  
                                         
Net interest income     38,975       34,630       31,759       35,559       32,107  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     1,058       (1,657 )     (5,756 )     1,000       815  
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses     37,917       36,287       37,515       34,559       31,292  
Non-interest income                                        
Service charges and fees     2,360       2,169       1,596       1,759       1,706  
Debit card income     2,574       2,679       2,350       2,401       2,491  
Mortgage banking     801       848       935       855       877  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     1,169       676       601       489       489  
Net gain on acquisition           663       (78 )     2,145        
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     381             17       (1 )      
Other     546       2,065       1,291       852       922  
Total non-interest income     7,831       9,100       6,712       8,500       6,485  
Non-interest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     13,588       12,769       12,722       14,053       13,877  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,475       2,327       2,368       2,206       2,224  
Data processing     3,257       3,474       2,663       2,748       2,817  
Professional fees     1,076       999       1,073       1,095       877  
Advertising and business development     760       799       682       801       598  
Telecommunications     439       512       580       510       486  
FDIC insurance     465       425       415       797       360  
Courier and postage     344       327       369       338       366  
Free nationwide ATM cost     519       513       472       423       439  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     1,030       1,030       1,034       1,044       1,030  
Loan expense     207       181       238       161       107  
Other real estate owned     (342 )     (468 )     5       1,600       133  
Loss on debt extinguishment     372                          
Merger expenses     4,015       460       152       299        
Goodwill impairment                             104,831  
Other     2,484       2,458       2,108       2,385       2,690  
Total non-interest expense     30,689       25,806       24,881       28,460       130,835  
Income (loss) before income tax     15,059       19,581       19,346       14,599       (93,058 )
Provision for income taxes (benefit)     3,286       4,415       4,271       2,111       (2,653 )
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,773     $ 15,166     $ 15,075     $ 12,488     $ (90,405 )
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.82     $ 1.06     $ 1.04     $ 0.85     $ (6.01 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.80     $ 1.03     $ 1.02     $ 0.84     $ (6.01 )
Weighted average common shares     14,384,302       14,356,958       14,464,291       14,760,810       15,040,407  
Weighted average diluted common shares     14,669,312       14,674,838       14,734,083       14,934,058       15,040,407  



TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     September 30,
2020		  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 141,645     $ 138,869     $ 136,190     $ 280,150     $ 65,534  
Federal funds sold     673       452       498       548       305  
Cash and cash equivalents     142,318       139,321       136,688       280,698       65,839  
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks                 249       249       499  
Available-for-sale securities     1,157,423       1,041,613       998,100       871,827       798,576  
Loans held for sale     4,108       6,183       8,609       12,394       9,053  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)     2,633,148       2,763,227       2,740,215       2,557,987       2,691,626  
Other real estate owned, net     10,267       10,861       10,559       11,733       8,727  
Premises and equipment, net     90,727       90,876       90,322       89,412       86,087  
Bank-owned life insurance     103,431       103,321       102,645       77,044       76,555  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     14,540       18,454       15,174       16,415       32,545  
Interest receivable     15,519       15,064       16,655       15,831       18,110  
Goodwill     31,601       31,601       31,601       31,601       31,601  
Core deposit intangibles, net     12,963       13,993       15,023       16,057       17,101  
Other     47,223       33,702       30,344       32,108       29,252  
Total assets   $ 4,263,268     $ 4,268,216     $ 4,196,184     $ 4,013,356     $ 3,865,571  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Deposits                                        
Demand   $ 984,436     $ 992,565     $ 972,364     $ 791,639     $ 693,967  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits     984,436       992,565       972,364       791,639       693,967  
Savings, NOW and money market     2,092,849       2,035,496       2,074,261       2,029,097       1,816,307  
Time     585,492       659,494       587,905       626,854       623,344  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,678,341       2,694,990       2,662,166       2,655,951       2,439,651  
Total deposits     3,662,777       3,687,555       3,634,530       3,447,590       3,133,618  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     39,137       47,184       40,339       36,029       46,295  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           9,208       9,926       10,144       167,862  
Subordinated debt     88,030       87,908       87,788       87,684       87,537  
Contractual obligations     18,771       4,469       4,856       5,189       5,478  
Interest payable and other liabilities     36,804       18,897       20,930       19,071       22,609  
Total liabilities     3,845,519       3,855,221       3,798,369       3,605,707       3,463,399  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                                        
Stockholders' equity                                        
Common stock     178       176       175       174       174  
Additional paid-in capital     392,321       389,394       387,939       386,820       386,017  
Retained earnings     79,226       68,625       53,459       50,787       38,299  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     9,475       13,450       12,019       19,781       21,074  
Employee stock loans                       (43 )     (43 )
Treasury stock     (63,451 )     (58,650 )     (55,777 )     (49,870 )     (43,349 )
Total stockholders' equity     417,749       412,995       397,815       407,649       402,172  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 4,263,268     $ 4,268,216     $ 4,196,184     $ 4,013,356     $ 3,865,571  
                                         
(1) Allowance for credit losses   $ 52,763     $ 51,834     $ 55,525     $ 33,709     $ 34,087  


TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    As of and for the three months ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020  
Loans Held For Investment by Type                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,308,707     $ 1,261,214     $ 1,218,537     $ 1,188,696     $ 1,188,329  
Commercial and industrial     569,513       732,126       820,736       734,495       857,244  
Residential real estate     490,633       503,110       438,503       381,958       402,242  
Agricultural real estate     138,793       129,020       134,944       133,693       127,349  
Agricultural     93,767       97,912       93,764       94,322       83,084  
Consumer     84,498       91,679       89,256       58,532       67,465  
Total loans held-for-investment     2,685,911       2,815,061       2,795,740       2,591,696       2,725,713  
Allowance for credit losses     (52,763 )     (51,834 )     (55,525 )     (33,709 )     (34,087 )
Net loans held for investment   $ 2,633,148     $ 2,763,227     $ 2,740,215     $ 2,557,987     $ 2,691,626  
                                         
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios                                        
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.96 %     1.84 %     1.99 %     1.30 %     1.25 %
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans     2.78 %     2.09 %     2.30 %     1.99 %     2.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.74 %     1.56 %     1.67 %     1.36 %     1.55 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned     2.76 %     2.36 %     2.50 %     2.10 %     2.19 %
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital     24.25 %     23.20 %     26.45 %     25.50 %     18.35 %
                                         
                                         
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)                                        
Investment securities   $ 1,061,178     $ 986,986     $ 947,453     $ 814,114     $ 802,525  
Total gross loans receivable     2,748,202       2,853,145       2,736,918       2,692,223       2,758,680  
Interest-earning assets     4,005,509       3,964,633       3,891,140       3,647,730       3,679,168  
Total assets     4,275,298       4,231,439       4,143,752       3,910,628       4,041,187  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,702,040       2,656,052       2,690,159       2,551,219       2,430,407  
Borrowings     132,581       171,658       139,360       172,730       377,158  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,834,621       2,827,710       2,829,519       2,723,949       2,807,565  
Total deposits     3,686,169       3,624,950       3,577,625       2,960,791       3,145,810  
Total liabilities     3,852,419       3,827,400       3,748,114       3,501,056       3,558,099  
Total stockholders' equity     422,879       404,039       395,638       409,572       483,088  
Tangible common equity*     376,544       356,705       347,262       355,025       329,039  
                                         
                                         
Performance ratios                                        
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     1.09 %     1.44 %     1.48 %     1.27 %     (8.90 )%
Return on average assets before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment*     1.50 %     1.70 %     1.33 %     1.59 %     1.24 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized     11.05 %     15.06 %     15.45 %     12.13 %     (74.45 )%
Return on average equity before income tax, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment*     15.12 %     17.79 %     13.93 %     15.15 %     10.37 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*		     13.27 %     17.98 %     18.57 %     14.93 %     (108.31 )%
Return on average tangible common equity adjusted for goodwill impairment*     13.27 %     17.98 %     18.57 %     14.93 %     12.01 %
Yield on loans annualized     5.43 %     4.75 %     4.59 %     5.23 %     4.65 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized     0.28 %     0.31 %     0.36 %     0.43 %     0.50 %
Cost of total deposits annualized     0.20 %     0.22 %     0.27 %     0.37 %     0.39 %
Net interest margin annualized     3.86 %     3.50 %     3.31 %     3.88 %     3.47 %
Efficiency ratio*     56.65 %     58.85 %     64.18 %     67.19 %     67.38 %
Non-interest income / average assets     0.73 %     0.86 %     0.66 %     0.86 %     0.64 %
Non-interest expense / average assets     2.85 %     2.45 %     2.44 %     2.90 %     12.88 %
                                         
                                         
Capital Ratios                                        
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.02 %     8.88 %     8.73 %     9.30 %     8.76 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.39 %     12.41 %     12.53 %     12.82 %     12.76 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio     12.90 %     12.93 %     13.08 %     13.37 %     13.32 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio     16.63 %     16.73 %     17.02 %     17.35 %     17.35 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.80 %     9.68 %     9.48 %     10.16 %     10.40 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*     8.82 %     8.68 %     8.44 %     9.05 %     9.23 %
Book value per common share   $ 29.08     $ 28.76     $ 27.66     $ 28.04     $ 27.08  
Tangible book value per common share*   $ 25.90     $ 25.51     $ 24.34     $ 24.68     $ 23.72  
Tangible book value per diluted common share*   $ 25.42     $ 24.98     $ 23.87     $ 24.32     $ 23.57  

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures


TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the nine months ended     For the nine months ended  
  September 30, 2021     September 30, 2020  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		     Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1)                                              
Commercial and industrial $ 752,795     $ 34,609       6.15 %   $ 757,773     $ 26,789       4.72 %
Commercial real estate   990,803       34,943       4.72 %     942,478       36,533       5.18 %
Real estate construction   264,344       7,195       3.64 %     245,167       8,644       4.71 %
Residential real estate   457,761       14,167       4.14 %     464,340       14,528       4.18 %
Agricultural real estate   135,795       5,203       5.12 %     133,302       5,574       5.59 %
Agricultural   93,680       3,432       4.90 %     86,873       3,752       5.77 %
Consumer   84,285       2,843       4.51 %     67,255       3,461       6.87 %
Total loans   2,779,463       102,392       3.94 %     2,697,188       99,281       4.92 %
Securities                                              
Taxable securities   898,461       11,242       1.67 %     737,009       12,113       2.20 %
Nontaxable securities   100,495       2,096       2.79 %     125,352       2,769       2.95 %
Total securities   998,956       13,338       1.79 %     862,361       14,882       2.31 %
Federal funds sold and other   175,761       846       0.64 %     102,202       1,409       1.84 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 3,954,180       116,576       3.94 %   $ 3,661,751       115,572       4.22 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,076,643       2,728       0.18 %   $ 1,754,759       4,923       0.37 %
Time deposits   606,151       3,588       0.79 %     728,083       8,904       1.63 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,682,794       6,316       0.31 %     2,482,842       13,827       0.74 %
FHLB advances   16,325       155       1.27 %     271,548       2,198       0.24 %
Other borrowings   131,516       4,741       4.82 %     100,865       2,454       3.25 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,830,635       11,212       0.53 %   $ 2,855,255       18,479       0.86 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 105,364                     $ 97,093          
Interest rate spread                   3.41 %                     3.36 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.56 %                     3.54 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  


TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  September 30, 2021     September 30, 2020  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		     Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1)                                              
Commercial and industrial $ 630,622     $ 13,646       8.59 %   $ 848,096     $ 8,400       3.94 %
Commercial real estate   1,009,141       12,072       4.75 %     979,775       12,886       5.23 %
Real estate construction   283,106       2,664       3.73 %     214,775       2,233       4.14 %
Residential real estate   512,135       5,073       3.93 %     429,965       4,733       4.38 %
Agricultural real estate   134,673       1,819       5.36 %     131,725       1,718       5.19 %
Agricultural   91,878       1,370       5.92 %     84,859       1,204       5.65 %
Consumer   86,647       937       4.29 %     69,485       1,104       6.32 %
Total loans   2,748,202       37,581       5.43 %     2,758,680       32,278       4.65 %
Securities                                              
Taxable securities   966,651       3,920       1.61 %     683,630       3,476       2.02 %
Nontaxable securities   94,527       655       2.75 %     118,895       923       3.09 %
Total securities   1,061,178       4,575       1.71 %     802,525       4,399       2.18 %
Federal funds sold and other   196,129       290       0.59 %     117,963       405       1.36 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,005,509       42,446       4.20 %   $ 3,679,168       37,082       4.01 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,082,515       862       0.16 %   $ 1,784,891       875       0.19 %
Time deposits   619,525       1,019       0.65 %     645,516       2,189       1.35 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,702,040       1,881       0.28 %     2,430,407       3,064       0.50 %
FHLB advances   1,401       10       2.78 %     248,437       471       0.75 %
Other borrowings   131,180       1,580       4.78 %     128,721       1,440       4.45 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,834,621       3,471       0.49 %   $ 2,807,565       4,975       0.70 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 38,975                     $ 32,107          
Interest rate spread                   3.71 %                     3.31 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.86 %                     3.47 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  


TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  September 30, 2021     June 30, 2021  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		     Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1)                                              
Commercial and industrial $ 630,622     $ 13,646       8.59 %   $ 826,647     $ 11,729       5.69 %
Commercial real estate   1,009,141       12,072       4.75 %     991,033       11,433       4.63 %
Real estate construction   283,106       2,664       3.73 %     253,947       2,352       3.71 %
Residential real estate   512,135       5,073       3.93 %     465,525       4,642       4.00 %
Agricultural real estate   134,673       1,819       5.36 %     131,906       1,687       5.13 %
Agricultural   91,878       1,370       5.92 %     94,407       1,024       4.35 %
Consumer   86,647       937       4.29 %     89,680       943       4.22 %
Total loans   2,748,202       37,581       5.43 %     2,853,145       33,810       4.75 %
Securities                                              
Taxable securities   966,651       3,920       1.61 %     887,983       3,523       1.59 %
Nontaxable securities   94,527       655       2.75 %     99,003       717       2.90 %
Total securities   1,061,178       4,575       1.71 %     986,986       4,240       1.72 %
Federal funds sold and other   196,129       290       0.59 %     124,502       268       0.86 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,005,509       42,446       4.20 %   $ 3,964,633       38,318       3.88 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,082,515       862       0.16 %   $ 2,068,319       895       0.17 %
Time deposits   619,525       1,019       0.65 %     587,733       1,130       0.77 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,702,040       1,881       0.28 %     2,656,052       2,025       0.31 %
FHLB advances   1,401       10       2.78 %     37,656       80       0.86 %
Other borrowings   131,180       1,580       4.78 %     134,002       1,583       4.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,834,621       3,471       0.49 %   $ 2,827,710       3,688       0.52 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 38,975                     $ 34,630          
Interest rate spread                   3.71 %                     3.36 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.86 %                     3.50 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  



TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    As of and for the three months ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020  
                                         
Income before income taxes   $ 15,059     $ 19,581     $ 19,346     $ 14,599     $ (93,058 )
Add: goodwill impairment                             104,831  
Less: tax effect     3,286       4,415       4,271       2,111       2,652  
Adjusted income   $ 11,773     $ 15,166     $ 15,075     $ 12,488     $ 9,121  
Weighted average common shares outstanding     14,384,302       14,356,958       14,464,291       14,760,810       15,040,407  
Effect of weighted average dilutive shares assuming positive net income     285,010       317,880       269,792       173,248       82,804  
Weighted average diluted shares     14,669,312       14,674,838       14,734,083       14,934,058       15,123,211  
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for goodwill impairment   $ 0.80     $ 1.03     $ 1.02     $ 0.84     $ 0.60  
                                         
Total stockholders' equity   $ 417,749     $ 412,995     $ 397,815     $ 407,649     $ 402,172  
Less: goodwill     31,601       31,601       31,601       31,601       31,601  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     12,963       13,993       15,023       16,057       17,101  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net                             1  
Less: naming rights, net     1,098       1,109       1,119       1,130       1,141  
Tangible common equity   $ 372,087     $ 366,292     $ 350,072     $ 358,861     $ 352,328  
Common shares issued at period end     14,365,785       14,360,172       14,383,913       14,540,556       14,853,487  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end     14,637,306       14,664,603       14,668,287       14,756,378       14,945,282  
Book value per common share   $ 29.08     $ 28.76     $ 27.66     $ 28.04     $ 27.08  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 25.90     $ 25.51     $ 24.34     $ 24.68     $ 23.72  
Tangible book value per diluted common share   $ 25.42     $ 24.98     $ 23.87     $ 24.32     $ 23.57  
                                         
Total assets   $ 4,263,268     $ 4,268,216     $ 4,196,184     $ 4,013,356     $ 3,865,571  
Less: goodwill     31,601       31,601       31,601       31,601       31,601  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     12,963       13,993       15,023       16,057       17,101  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net                             1  
Less: naming rights, net     1,098       1,109       1,119       1,130       1,141  
Tangible assets   $ 4,217,606     $ 4,221,513     $ 4,148,441     $ 3,964,568     $ 3,815,727  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.80 %     9.68 %     9.48 %     10.16 %     10.40 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.82 %     8.68 %     8.44 %     9.05 %     9.23 %
                                         
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 422,879     $ 404,039     $ 395,638     $ 409,572     $ 483,088  
Less: average intangible assets     46,335       47,334       48,376       54,547       154,049  
Average tangible common equity   $ 376,544     $ 356,705     $ 347,262     $ 355,025     $ 329,039  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,773     $ 15,166     $ 15,075     $ 12,488     $ (90,405 )
Add: goodwill impairment                             104,831  
Less: tax effect of goodwill impairment                             5,305  
Adjusted net income (loss) plus goodwill impairment     11,773       15,166       15,075       12,488       9,121  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,040       1,041       1,045       1,055       1,043  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization     218       219       219       222       234  
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,595     $ 15,988     $ 15,901     $ 13,321     $ 9,930  
Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized		     11.05 %     15.06 %     15.45 %     12.13 %     (74.45 )%
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized		     13.27 %     17.98 %     18.57 %     14.93 %     (108.31 )%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     13.27 %     17.98 %     18.57 %     14.93 %     12.01 %
                                         
Non-interest expense   $ 30,689     $ 25,806     $ 24,881     $ 28,460     $ 130,835  
Less: merger expense     4,015       460       152       299        
Less: loss on debt extinguishment     372                          
Less: goodwill impairment                             104,831  
Non-interest expense, excluding merger expense, loss on debt extinguishment and goodwill impairment   $ 26,302     $ 25,346     $ 24,729     $ 28,161     $ 26,004  
Net interest income   $ 38,975     $ 34,630     $ 31,759     $ 35,559     $ 32,107  
Non-interest income     7,831       9,100       6,712       8,500       6,485  
Less: net gain on acquisition           663       (78 )     2,145        
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions     381             17       (1 )      
Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from
securities transactions		   $ 7,450     $ 8,437     $ 6,773     $ 6,356     $ 6,485  
Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gain on acquisition and net gains (losses) from securities transactions   $ 46,425     $ 43,067     $ 38,532     $ 41,915     $ 38,592  
Non-interest expense less goodwill impairment to net interest income plus non-interest income     65.57 %     59.01 %     64.67 %     64.60 %     67.38 %
Efficiency ratio     56.65 %     58.85 %     64.18 %     67.19 %     67.38 %
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,773     $ 15,166     $ 15,075     $ 12,488     $ (90,405 )
Add: income tax provision     3,286       4,415       4,271       2,111       (2,653 )
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses     1,058       (1,657 )     (5,756 )     1,000       815  
Add: goodwill impairment                             104,831  
Adjusted net income   $ 16,117     $ 17,924     $ 13,590     $ 15,599     $ 12,588  
Total average assets   $ 4,275,298     $ 4,231,439     $ 4,143,752     $ 3,910,628     $ 4,041,187  
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 422,879     $ 404,039     $ 395,638     $ 409,572     $ 483,088  
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     1.09 %     1.44 %     1.48 %     1.27 %     (8.90 )%
Adjusted return on average assets     1.50 %     1.70 %     1.33 %     1.59 %     1.24 %
Adjusted return on average equity     15.12 %     17.79 %     13.93 %     15.15 %     10.37 %

 


