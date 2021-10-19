 Skip to main content

NMI Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Day on December 2, 2021

Globe Newswire  
October 19, 2021 5:34pm   Comments
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2021 Investor Day and the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company's website following the event.   

NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day
December 2, 2021
9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
St. Regis Hotel, Two East 55th Street, at Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

To register for the event, please follow the link below:

Register Now

To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

 


