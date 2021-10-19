 Skip to main content

Lincoln Electric Board Approves 9.8% Dividend Increase

Globe Newswire  
October 19, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 9.8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.51 per share to $0.56 per share, or to $2.24 per share on an annualized basis. This marks the 26th consecutive annual increase of the dividend. The dividend is payable January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

"Our long-term strategic focus on commercial and operational excellence continues to generate superior cash flows and returns for our shareholders through the cycle," said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This increase reflects our confidence in our 2025 Higher Standard Strategy and the strength of future cash flow generation."

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com


