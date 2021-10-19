 Skip to main content

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

October 19, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:"OCFC"), (the "Company"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for every depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock, payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2021.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Company Contact:
  
Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com


