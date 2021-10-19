Proactive news headlines including New Pacific Metals, Scottie Resources, Victory Resources, Anacortes Mining, Nextleaf Solutions and ME2C Environmental
New York , Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Blue Sky Uranium receives a ‘Buy' rating as Fundamental Research kicks off coverage with a $0.47 per share fair value estimate click here
- Anacortes Mining acquires Tres Cruces surface rights and drill data as option agreements with MBM terminate click here
- One World Lithium updates on drilling progress at the Salar del Diablo lithium brine project click here
- Falcon Gold reveals high grade gold results from summer exploration at Central Canada gold project in Ontario click here
- ME2C Environmental set to report highest 3Q revenues in more than three years click here
- PlantX Life says Bloombox Club subsidiary launches operations in Canada click here
- Global Energy Metals strengthens ownership in Electric Royalties as it reports on creation of new 1% NSR on Norway nickel project click here
- American Resources begins engineering and planning to restart its Wyoming County Coal mining complex in West Virginia click here
- Nextleaf Solutions signs supply agreement with Quebec-based Medicibis for Glacial Gold vapes and distilled oils click here
- Vyant Bio forges partnership with MASORI Therapeutics to pursue co-development partnerships with pharma companies click here
- Dalrada recognized as a top San Diego-based clean energy company click here
- Standard Uranium strikes "milestone" engagement agreement with First Nations communities near its Sun Dog project in Saskatchewan click here
- Phunware closes acquisition of privately-held Lyte Technology, Inc., a fast-growing provider of high-performance computer systems click here
- Psyched Wellness says preliminary data reveals potential new functional property of Amanita mushroom for treating skin conditions click here
- FSD Pharma strikes deal with Covar Pharmaceuticals to support the development of drug candidate Lucid-PSYCH click here
- SoLVBL Solutions wins critical US patent for its flagship cryptographic cybersecurity product Q by SoLVBL click here
- Plurilock Security achieves SOC 2 compliance for demonstrating effective security controls click here
- Naturally Splendid set to roll out new plant-based food products to Canadian consumers click here
- FPX Nickel says it has intersected one of the highest-grading nickel intervals in the history of the Decar Nickel District click here
- Deepspatial secures strategic partnership with Staqo for global expansion click here
- ImagineAR names NFL executive Rod Nenner as strategic advisor to target North American sports and brand partnerships click here
- Mandalay Resources expects full-year consolidated saleable production to be at upper end as it posts 3Q numbers click here
- Organic Garage's Future of Cheese launches all-natural plant-based butter to retailers in Ontario click here
- Heritage Cannabis announces joint venture supply and processing agreement with Noble Growth click here
- Golden Minerals intersects high-grade gold at its Rodeo mine in Mexico click here
- Victory Resources applies for drill permit for the Smokey lithium property in Nevada click here
- AIM ImmunoTech submits IND and Fast Track applications for Phase 2 trial of Ampligen pancreatic cancer therapy click here
- FansUnite appoints two trading managers to its sportsbook team click here
- Royal Wins partners with Australia's leading blockchain games developer to enter booming NFT gaming market click here
- New Pacific Metals says testing shows heap leach processing will be superior option for Silver Sand project click here
- Maverix Metals increases its royalty interest in Russia's producing Omolon hub operation to 2.5% click here
- Fobi AI flags a strong end to the year as its business gains momentum click here
- CLS Holdings USA clocks up net revenue of $1.7M in September 2021 as it keeps a sharp lens on brand growth click here
- Scottie Resources announces appointment of Lisa Peterson to the position of chief financial officer click here
- Gatling Exploration arranges private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million click here
- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions appoints James Greenwell, its current president, as chief executive officer; adds new board member click here
- Chesapeake Financial Shares grows earnings on the back of rising assets, lower non-performing loans click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com