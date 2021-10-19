 Skip to main content

Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 19, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 866-248-8441. International callers may dial 929-477-0591. The confirmation code is 5719272. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap.

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com


