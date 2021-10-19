Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on November 15, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021.



Dividends on common stock have been paid for 304 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact: 24-hour access (608) 458-4040

Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146



