Increasing Focus on Content for Business Marketing Expected to Surge the Global Content Marketing Industry in Upcoming Years, 2019 to 2026 – Forecast Opportunity Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent publication of Research Dive, the global content marketing industry is expected to generate a revenue of $137.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the projected timeframe.

Download Free Sample Report of the Global Content Marketing Industry: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/247

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Click here to Connect with our Analyst and know more about the Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 on the Global Content Marketing Industry: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/247

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing demand of content marketing system for the personalized marketing, consumer engagement, and promotion of the products is expected to enhance the growth of the content marketing industry during the forecast period. Moreover, content marketing software is being adopted by the organizations in order to promote their products and increase brand awareness. Content marketing is also cost-effective for companies compared to traditional advertising systems. These are the factors behind the growth of the content marketing industry during the forecast period.

Restraint: Lack of awareness about the power of content marketing systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Increasing integration of advanced technologies in the content marketing systems are expected to create many opportunities in upcoming years for the content marketing industry.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the content marketing industry market into different segments based on channel type, end-use, and regional analysis.

Channel Type: Social Media Sub-segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

Social media channel type is anticipated to garner a revenue of $21,374.3 million by the end of 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.2%. The main reason behind the sub-segment's growth is the increasing popularity of social networking applications across the world.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

End-Use: Lead Generation Sub-segment Expected to be Most Profitable

Lead generation sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $52,180.8 million by the end of 2026. The main reason behind this growth is that the content marketing systems adds up to the marketing potential of different vendors and product developers. This is the main factor fueling the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with a revenue of $25,620.4 million by the end of 2026.

The main attributor behind the growth is the growing demand of content marketing in various promising sectors including electronics and automotive. Moreover, the presence of the most popular content marketers in the Asia-Pacific regional countries is expected to enhance the market growth during the analysis period.

Key Market Players & Strategies

• Contently

• HubSpot, Inc.

• Kapost

• Percolate Industries, Inc.

• Sprinklr

• Adobe

• CoSchedule

• Influence & Co.

• NewsCred

• Scripted

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

Recent Development

In October 2020, NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing technology, launched a premier software solution- Welcome. The software helps in collaborative content creation, marketing work management, strategic campaign planning, and real-time performance measurement. All of these systems are reinforced by a discriminated integration outline.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Digital Vault Market: https://www.researchdive.com/5497/digital-vault-market

Control Tower Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8491/control-towers-market

Biometrics Market: https://www.researchdive.com/5051/biometrics-market





Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521