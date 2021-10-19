Corvee Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving tax and accounting firms, celebrates the company's one-year anniversary since launching the first-of-its-kind tax planning software aimed at giving tax professionals the ability to formulate a tax savings calculation, develop a proactive and strategic tax plan and be the trusted advisor clients need.



"We are thankful for the thousands of accountants that have trusted Corvee Tax Planning software to grow and transform their business," states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Corvee. "Our tax planning software provides an opportunity for firms to add tax planning services to their client offering without spending countless hours on education, training or research. The product has been widely implemented, and we are thrilled with the response we are getting from our customers. Corvee Tax Planning software is a great way for firms to add a much-needed service to their offering while increasing their firm's revenue and becoming a trusted advisor for their clients. We are thrilled with the results we have seen to-date, and we can't wait to bring this offering to more firms in the future."

Since launching in 2020, the company has experienced the following milestones:

In addition, company experts regularly offer webinars and contribute thought leadership articles to industry publications geared to educating tax professionals on how they can add tax planning to their portfolio.

For more information on Corvee, visit www.corvee.com .

About Corvee

Corvee ( www.corvee.com ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms with the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their firm. The company's flagship product, Corvee Tax Planning software, quickly and efficiently provides firms a sophisticated but simple tool to formulate a tax savings calculation, develop a proactive and strategic tax plan and streamline client collaboration. Connect with Corvee via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, for Corvee

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753







