Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer around the World Expected to Drive the Growth of the Breast Imaging Market during the Forecast Period from 2020 to 2027 – Exclusive Report By Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global breast imaging market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period (2020-2027). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Diminishing habit of breast feeding and radical changes in lifestyle among people living in developed nations are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing initiatives taken by governments of various countries on the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is further expected to bolster the growth of the market in the analysis period.

Dose management for radiation therapy is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. Opportunities: Technological advancements in the medical sector and increasing investments from both government and non-government organizations are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on technology and region.

Technology: Tomosynthesis Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The tomosynthesis sub-segment is expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Tomosynthesis facilitates multiple picture shots of the breast in just a few seconds. Thus, their high precision and reliability are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Region: North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North America breast imaging market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and massive use of breast imaging instruments in this region are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the market include -

GE Healthcare

SonoCine, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holding Corp.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in February 2021, SmartBreast Corporation, a privately held US-based company focusing on breast cancer screening and diagnosis, acquired Discovery NM750b Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) assets from GE Healthcare, a dominant provider to technologies, digital infrastructure, data analytics and decision support tools used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients. This acquisition will bolster the SmartBreast Corporation's market share, maximizing its presence in the global breast imaging market.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

