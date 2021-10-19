Generac Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wisc., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE:GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 2488472.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 2488472. The telephonic replay will be available for seven days following the call.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:

Michael W. Harris

Vice President – Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(262) 506-6064

InvestorRelations@generac.com



