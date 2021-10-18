Enerflex Announces the Appointment of a New Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Mona Hale as a director of Enerflex.



Ms. Hale has 35 years of executive, finance, and operational leadership experience across the oil and gas, mining, and telecommunication sectors. Ms. Hale recently retired from Finning International Inc. as Senior Vice-President, Global Commercial and Financial Performance Management and prior thereto was the Chief Financial Officer for Edmonton Economic Development Corporation. Over the course of her distinguished career, Ms. Hale has held several senior executive roles providing experience in accounting and financial controls, commercial management, operational leadership, and corporate strategic planning. Her extensive financial and executive experience will bring additional strength to the Enerflex Board of Directors.

Ms. Hale currently serves on several Boards including Edmonton Airports, FortisAlberta Inc., and the University of Alberta; and was formerly a director of the Women's Leadership Foundation, TEC Edmonton, STARS Air Ambulance, and United Way Capital Region. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and a past recipient of the YWCA Women of Distinction business entrepreneur award. Ms. Hale holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta and resides in Edmonton, Alberta.

"Ms. Hale has an impressive background of financial and executive leadership that will bring enhanced depth to our Board," said Stephen J. Savidant, Chairman of the Enerflex Board of Directors. "We are very pleased to have the benefit of her diversified experience to support the global growth of Enerflex."

Ms. Hale joins the current slate of Enerflex directors comprised of Ms. Maureen Cormier Jackson, Ms. Helen J. Wesley and Messrs. Fernando Assing, Robert S. Boswell, W. Bryon Dunn, H. Stanley Marshall, Kevin Reinhart, Marc Rossiter, Stephen J. Savidant, Juan Carlos Villegas, and Michael A. Weill.

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single-source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related in-house engineering and mechanical services expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, service, and operate hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint operations operate in Canada, the United States of America ("USA"), Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom ("UK"), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex operates three business segments: USA, Rest of World, and Canada. Enerflex's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

