State, Local, Federal Cybersecurity Executives Confer on 2022 Threats, Attack Landscape

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, has announced a first-of-its-kind online event. Over 50,000 professionals focused on information security, risk, and governance have been invited for a Virtual Summit that will debate key issues.



The 2021 Cybersecurity in Government Virtual Summit will fuel a discussion among attendees and invited executive guests that have been wrangling with a continued deluge of cyber-attacks over the past 18 months (SolarWinds, Kaseya, Colonial Pipeline, etc.), alongside increased focus related to the most recent Executive Order on Cybersecurity.

Keynote presentations include John Felker, Former Assistant Director of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as Mark McIntyre, Chief Security Advisor from Microsoft Federal.

"The reality for cybersecurity leaders in the public sector can be more challenging than it is for their commercial business counterparts," said Dawn Morrissey, CEO and Founder at Data Connectors. "The Summit this week will focus on important collaboration to help them overcome the issues they face with regard to ransomware, cyber skills and staffing concerns, as well as the changing threat landscape," she concluded.

The summit will feature four expert panel discussions with well-known Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from state, federal, local government organizations as well as higher education. Community members in attendance are also executives at those same concerns, from across the US and Canada.

Some of the invited panelists include:

Shane Barney, CISO at USCIS-Department of Homeland Security

Dr. Brian Gardner, CISO, City of Dallas

James Wolff, Associate Administrator, CIO at U.S. Department of Energy

Nathan Shiflet - Former CISO, State of Florida

Aaron Verdell Call, CISO, WPS Health Solutions & Former CISO at State of Minnesota

Jeffrey Brown, CISO of State of Connecticut

Lester Godsey, CISO, Maricopa County, Arizona

Scott St. Pierre, Deputy Director, Cybersecurity Division at U.S. Navy

Shannon Lawson - ACIO/CISO, City of Phoenix



Attendees will ask questions and interact with the experts, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Attivo Networks, Ivanti, Axio, Cisco and many more.

Registration is FREE for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation. More information for the Summit can be found at dataconnectors.com/cyberingov .

