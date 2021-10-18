Custom Procedure Packs Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global custom procedure packs market size is expected to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years due to the developing healthcare sector. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Custom Procedure Packs Market, 2021-2028". These procedure packs are customized according to the various surgical procedures such as orthopedic, cardiothoracic, ophthalmic, general surgery, and others. The customized packs have specialized equipment and disposables according to the various procedures scheduled to enable surgeons to perform the surgery efficiently and carefully.

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Number of Surgeries Owing to COVID-19 Complications to Aid Growth

During the pandemic, a significant percentage of the infected patients had to undergo surgery as the coronavirus has a tendency to infect vital organs. This led to a growing demand for custom procedure packs across the healthcare sector worldwide. Due to the coronavirus infection, there has also been substantial care taken to sanitize and disinfect these packs thoroughly. Even though hospitals are thoroughly sanitized and disinfected, extra care has been taken to ensure surgeons and other healthcare workers are equipped with personal protection equipment so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Surge Market Growth

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is propelling the custom procedure packs market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, more than 300 million surgical procedures are performed annually worldwide. This huge volume of surgeries requires customized procedure packs to efficiently perform surgeries. Moreover, the customization of procedure packs ensures a level of safety along with accountability during the procedure.

Along with this, the technological evolution of surgical procedures has led to specialization of the procedure packs which are further customized according to the surgery rather than the field of surgery.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market for custom procedure packs is bifurcated into single-use and reusable. By product, the market is divided into anesthetic surgery packs, cardiothoracic surgery packs, general surgery packs, ophthalmic surgery packs, orthopedic surgery packs, and others. By the end-user, the market is trifurcated into hospitals and ASC's, specialty clinics, and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





What Does the Report Contain?

The insights in the report are based on primary and secondary research to come to authentic conclusions. The analysis is based on industry-wide data and market projections are estimated by our in-house experts. The data is classified on various bases and each segment meticulously studied to give strategies based on market dynamics. The indispensable guidance provided by our experts is beneficial for the new entrants to the market. The guidance includes business priorities, pricing, prominent business models, challenges, potential business expansion opportunities, and much more. This report is not only beneficial for the new entrants or business holders of the market but also for the investors of custom procedure packs.





Rising Cases of Cosmetic Surgeries to Aid Product Demand in North America

North America is expected to lead the custom procedure packs market share in the foreseeable future. This is due to the rising cases of cosmetic surgery performed in the region along with the advanced procedures available. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies in the region facilitate performing various surgeries easily. In addition to this, the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region is the major foundation that drives the product demand.

Europe is predicted to showcase substantial growth in the upcoming years. This is due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure combined with highly skilled professionals available in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders Invest in Innovations to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for custom procedure packs is highly competitive due to the presence of several prominent players. Moreover, high-quality products require intensive capital to be invested in the industry. This market is constantly evolving with new innovations and designs which require constant updates by the players to maintain their consumer base. The expanding Healthcare industry throughout the globe is expected to attract new entrants to the market and intensify the competition of an already high-stakes market. The prominent manufacturers are collaborating on production facilities, research and development, product launches, and much more to establish a unique position in the market

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market:

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Kimal, Owens & Minor, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Med-Italia Biomedica Srl





