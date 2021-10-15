NEXT WEEK: SBA Administrator Will Visit Seattle To Highlight Economic Recovery

Seattle, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will visit Seattle as a part of a tour highlighting progress in the nation's small business recovery and COVID-19 vaccinations as a critical strategy for Americans to continue to get back to work safely.

While traveling in Seattle, Administrator Guzman will join Mayor Durkan to tour local small businesses in Seattle and will hold a press conference following the tour. Administrator Guzman will also meet with local entrepreneurs, economic development officials, and small business advocates, and discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's path forward to continue serving America's small business communities.

Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 15 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, promoting the benefits of the President's Build Back Better agenda for millions of Americans.

WHEN

October 18, to Wednesday, October 20, 2021

WHERE

Seattle, Washington (Media: RSVP for locations)

WHO



Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Mayor Jenny Durkan, Mayor of Seattle

Seattle small businesses and economic advocates



WHY



The SBA has administered more than $1 trillion in economic aid to small businesses via several COVID relief programs , including the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which were all funded in President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan . The agency continues to provide small business relief via COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Advances in its efforts to help those affected by the pandemic get back on track. SBA Administrator Guzman's national listening tour is focused on hearing directly from small business owners most affected by the pandemic who needed and/or still need economic aid to recover.

Media are invited to join the small business walking tour and press conference with Mayor Jenny Durkan

