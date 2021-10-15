Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts gets in the game with incoming Advanced Game Development Diploma

Calgary, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The interactive gaming market is exploding right now, and Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) is ready to become player one, announcing today that it's launching a new Advanced Game Development Diploma.

The next generation of game developers and designers will start training in the Fall 2022 semester. Applications will open in December 2021.

"We are thrilled about getting into the gaming and immersive technology space, providing students the skills they will need to be job-ready in this exciting industry," says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, president and CEO of Bow Valley College. "Economic forecasts show strong growth in the video game sector. We see the need for more Canadian talent and are proud to start developing that pipeline."

Digital industries are increasingly taking centre stage in Calgary, with numerous promising job opportunities emerging. Bow Valley College CEA will be a critical player through its program offerings, preparing students for in-demand roles available in the gaming industry.

"Creative minds interested in a career as a game developer no longer have to go east or west to learn the craft," says Alison Anderson, dean of business and technology, and the Bow Valley College CEA. "Calgary is quickly becoming a hub for the worlds of gaming and immersive tech. This is one of those future-proof professions with boundless potential."

Calgary Economic Development launched its Video Game and Immersive Technology Strategy just last year. It identifies the need to collaborate with post-secondary institutions, like Bow Valley College, to build a successful gaming industry ecosystem in the city.

"As Calgary embraces digital transformation across all key economic sectors, we have seen our local post-secondary institutions engaged in contributing to this success," says Tori Romano, business development manager for Interactive Digital Media and Creative Industries for Calgary Economic Development. "By introducing programs such as the Advanced Game Development diploma program at Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts, we are well-positioned to fill the creative and technical roles that will continue to be in demand for the foreseeable future."

Bow Valley College CEA is now accepting applications for its Advanced 3D Animation & 3D Modelling Diploma, Advanced Visual Effects (virtual production) Diploma, and Foundation in Entertainment Arts Certificate. The first cohort of students will start those programs in January 2022.

"Bow Valley College prides itself on developing programs to meet local labour market needs. Bow Valley College CEA is an extension of our commitment to Open Doors – Open Minds," says Mwaba. "We want our graduates to be the next big award winners in the fields of animation, visual effects, film, television, and gaming."

Alison Anderson, dean of Bow Valley College CEA, is available for interviews upon request.

Visit cea.bowvalleycollege.ca For more information about the new Advanced Game Development Diploma and other Bow Valley College CEA programs.

About Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA)

The Centre for Entertainment Arts is a digital entertainment school that offers diplomas in Advanced 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Game Design, Game Technology as well as a Foundation in Entertainment Arts Certificate in collaboration with public institutions in Canada. International students are eligible to apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) for up to three years.

Our curriculum provides students the critical skills and knowledge, both technical and professional, to enter the industry with confidence. We have assembled a team of instructors and faculty that have 500-plus years combined industry experience, with over 400 film, TV, and game credits that include blockbuster movies, world-renowned television, and fan-favourite video games.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region's largest Comprehensive Community College — with 14,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, technology, adult upgrading, and English language learning. We provide career programming that will get you the skills and confidence you need to get a job in the most in-demand industries in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada.

