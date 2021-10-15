XORTX Therapeutics Announces Closing of US$12 Million Public Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the "Company") (CSE:XRX, NASDAQ:XRTX), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 2,906,000 units ("Units"), with each Unit consisting of one common share, no par value, and one warrant ("Warrant") to purchase one common share at a public offering price of US$4.13 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$12 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses (the "Offering"). The common shares and warrants contained in the Units are immediately separable upon issuance. The warrants have an initial exercise price of US$4.77 per share, are immediately exercisable, and have a term of approximately five years. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 435,900 common shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 435,900 common shares at the Offering price less the underwriting discounts. On October 15, 2021, A.G.P. exercised its option to purchase additional warrants to purchase up to an additional 435,900 common shares.



A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and CEO stated, "We wish to thank the team at Alliance Global Partners for this successful offering and to welcome our new shareholders. This financing, along with recent warrant exercises that have brought in over $1 million (Canadian dollars), places XORTX in a strong cash position to continue to advance our clinical trial programs and regulatory filings in support of our proprietary formulations - XRx-008 and XRx-101."

The offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 (Registration No. 333-258741) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A final prospectus relating to this offering was filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact: Allen Davidoff, CEO Nick Rigopulos, Director of Communications adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727 nick@alpineequityadv.com or +1 617 901 0785 Dr. David Sans, Head of Corporate Development in New York City dsans123@xortx.com or +1 347 573 0541

Important Information

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of XORTX only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, XORTX undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting XORTX is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in XORTX's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.



