MODERN SALON Independent Bootcamp set for Nov. 8 in Hollywood

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODERN SALON, part of the Bobit Business Media Beauty, Health & Wellness division, is excited to announce its MODERN SALON Independent Bootcamp to be held on November 8, 2021, at the Academy LA in Hollywood, CA.



As more and more beauty professionals opt to work as solo artists within a suite setting or as a renter within a salon, their need to keep a finger on the pulse of what's trending becomes even more important.

While they love being independent – a "salontrepreneur"– they also need to engage in community, make connections, and get advice from industry experts and coaches.

Join MODERN SALON at this educational event where we'll provide tips to enhance your business and set you into 2022 with renewed excitement and purpose.

Not a "salontrepreneur"? Not to worry. The education sessions during this event will still be tremendously valuable because education is always empowering. Any beauty pro will gain new insight into their business and new tools for moving it forward.

Take the time to invest in yourself and unlock new learnings for the future of your business in this impactful and action‐oriented day.

The event schedule will be full of critical information for your business including:

Financial Literacy – with Virginia Nersesyan of Transamerica Financial Advisors;

Marketing Tips – with Amber Marie Compian of All Dolled Up;

Social Media – with Britt Seva of Thrivers Society;

Pricing Strategies – with Joy LaMay of Destroy the Hairdresser; and

Work-Life Balance – with Jamie Dana of Rise Social Academy



You can register for the event on the INDEPENDENT BOOT CAMP site.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For Inquiries:

Anne Moratto

Director of Brand Content Strategy, Modern Salon and Nails

Anne.moratto@bobit.com

+1 213‐400‐8549

About Bobit

Bobit provides critical business intelligence for its partners and customers through essential content, networking and educational experiences, and data & insight solutions. Unmatched publication and website content, best‐in‐class events for industry leaders, and research, custom media and data products for insightful market information that Bobit calls Business Intelligently.

For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.



