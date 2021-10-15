Casoro Group CEO Yuen Yung Invited to Share Stage with Ben Carson Jr. and Join Conversation on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Visionaries Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SHRM Executive Network and the Aspen Institute have invited Casoro Group CEO Yuen Yung to take the stage alongside Ben Carson Jr. (son of former Presidential Candidate Ben Carson) at the inaugural Visionaries Summit: The Future of Belonging, October 17-19, at the Conrad Washington, DC.

Hosted by the SHRM Executive Network and Aspen Institute, the summit will feature two full days of panel discussions and presentations on leadership strategies for greater participation and advancement in: education, employment, governance, and philanthropy. Business leaders from across industries will convene to share their perspectives, and their leading-edge thinking in this space, and stimulate new ideas and approaches.

Yung will join Carson Jr. and several other leading industry voices from across the country on Monday, Oct. 18, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., for a panel discussion titled "Belonging and Economics: Pathways to Wealth Creation and Financial Security." The group will tackle issues relating to wealth creation and financial security among society's underprivileged and disadvantaged.

"I am extremely honored to be included with my fellow panelists and excited to share the discussion on these important issues facing our society today," Casoro Group CEO Yuen Yung said. "Much of today's wealth has been accumulated through real estate, yet only about 8% of senior-level commercial real estate professionals are minorities, and that number is quite lower for blacks. We believe if we make real estate professional opportunities more accessible to historically marginalized and under resourced populations, then we will start to see a society where everyone belongs and has equitable opportunities to thrive."

Yung brings a unique perspective to the panel. As CEO of the 100% minority-owned firm, he spearheaded Casoro Group's recent launch of its new Onyx Impact Fund and the Casoro Group Education Foundation to help increase the generational wealth of minorities through increased participation in the real estate industry and real estate investing. The groundbreaking Impact Fund will help fund initiatives that increase diversity in the commercial real estate industry through education, scholarships, paid internships, and facilitating the invaluable networking connections necessary for success.

Yung was the founder and CEO of the franchisor How Do You Roll?, a fast-casual sushi restaurant. In 2013, he appeared on ABC's Shark Tank where the franchise received a $1 million offer from investor Kevin O'Leary — the highest investment offer in the history of the show at the time.

Yung currently sits on the board of Casoro Group Education Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on increasing diversity in the commercial real estate industry and closing the generational wealth gap through education, experience, and opportunities. He is also on the board of the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce and volunteers as a mentor for Ignite Accelerator, an Austin-based business incubator.

The inaugural Visionaries Summit comes at a time when a national attention to racism and other forms of injustice has generated a renewed focus on the importance of inclusion, equity, and diversity. Many organizations are evaluating their priorities and practices through this lens while making the necessary commitments across their organizations—yet research shows that two-thirds (67%) admit their organization is, at best, only somewhat successful in its attempts to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

For more information on the Visionaries Summit, please visit www.shrm.org/executive/events/visionaries-2021.

About Casoro Group

Casoro Group is a 100% minority-owned, award-winning commercial real estate investment firm. Our commitment is to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. For our institutional, family office, and high net worth clients, Casoro seeks income-producing real estate portfolios in the knowledge worker markets. Our talented investment team has more than 100 years combined experience in real estate acquisitions and asset management. Our deep expertise in the areas that matter most to investors means we add value and capture the upside. To learn more about Casoro Group, please visit www.casorogroup.com. For more details on the Onyx Impact Fund and Casoro Group Education Foundation, please visit https://www.onyximpactfund.com/or www.cgeducationfoundation.org.

About SHRM Executive Network

As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. More than 95% of the Fortune 500 rely on SHRM members to drive their people and strategy. The SHRM Executive Network is a vetted, private collective of CHROs and VPs at mid-market and large enterprises who influence human capital. Learn more at https://shrm.org/executive.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shrmexecutivenetwork/

Event: https://www.shrm.org/executive/events/visionaries-2021/

About the Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org

