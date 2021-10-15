Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Jefferies China Biotech Summit

One-on-one and small group meetings: October 26, 2021

Fireside Chat: October 26, 2021, 10:30-11:00 am ET

Webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

The replay of the fireside chat can be accessed through the "News and Events" section of the Gracell Investor website.

For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Citi China Investor Conference 2021

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 1 - 3, 2021

For more information, please contact your Citi representative.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

