 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

International Money Express, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) (the "Company"), will release Third Quarter 2021 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will host a conference call on November 3, 2021 at 9:00am ET to discuss the Company's financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00pm ET on November 3, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on November 17, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13724378 or by accessing Intermex's website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada, our Company-operated stores, and online through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com