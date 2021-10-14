Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for October 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.05 per common share to be paid on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2021.



These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold's focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

