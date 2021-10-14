Proactive news headlines including Blue Origin, Mindset Pharma, Avalon GloboCare, Manganese X and Renforth Resources
New York , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Adyton Resources reports 88% increase in total gold resources click here
- Arizona Silver releases ‘good gold grades' from undrilled segment of the Philadelphia vein click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma advancing breakthrough pain drug QIXLEEF to late clinical development stage click here
- MGX Minerals says it will begin exploring its GC property for nuclear and space metals click here
- Fortitude Gold announces preliminary 3Q production of 11,478 gold ounces click here
- Bam Bam says copper, silver, and gold from soil geochemistry expands targets at Majuba Hill click here
- Kootenay Silver expands land position at its Columba silver project in Mexico click here
- Avalon GloboCare successfully co-develops novel platform of S-layer coated emulsome technology for next-generation drug delivery and cellular immunotherapy click here
- Braxia Scientific CEO Roger McIntyre to join Lamar Odom and Zappy Zapolin in panel discussion on ketamine treatment for mental health click here
- Cabral Gold continues to expand the MG gold-in-oxide blanket at Cuiú Cuiú gold district in Brazil click here
- ElectraMeccanica announces deal with Bosch to launch initial service network for flagship SOLO EV click here
- Milestone Scientific initiates international expansion for its CompuFlo Epidural Instrument click here
- Mindset Pharma says it has expanded benchmark data for psychedelics under COPE program with InterVivo Solutions click here
- Heritage Cannabis and Opticann in exclusive partnership with Canada's largest advocacy association for retirees click here
- Empower Clinics says subsidiary wins contract with British Columbia First Nations Health Authority to provide diabetic testing products click here
- Medallion Resources scales up rare earth separation research program with Purdue University click here
- Levitee Labs announces appointment of Dr Mohammed H. Mosli, as chief people officer of Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies click here
- CO2 GRO announces another commercial feasibility of its CO2 Delivery Solutions with licensed cannabis producer in Ontario click here
- Spyder Cannabis announces launch of new retail dispensary brand, Offside Cannabis click here
- The Valens Company sees 3Q revenue climb 16% to C$21M on strong retail demand click here
- Manganese X subsidiary joint-venture partner PureBiotic AIR receives positive results from Mist Solutions testing click here
- Renforth Resources reports 130m of continuous visible nickel and zinc on surface at Surimeau project click here
- First Cobalt granted second key permit for its North American battery materials refinery click here
- Versus Systems to power fan engagement for multiple NHL teams as 2021-2022 hockey season kicks off click here
- Fobi AI partners with REVELXP to deploy its Wallet pass technology at college football hospitality events click here
- Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all beat quarterly estimates as loan losses released click here
- Alpine 4 Holdings says it has been approved by The Nasdaq Stock Market; names new chief financial officer click here
- Karora says it's on target to meet 2021 guidance following record 3Q gold production click here
- Silvercorp Metals buys Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project via online auction; reports exploration results from its LMW mine click here
- Agra Ventures subsidiary Farmako launches new THC and CBD testkit for German pharmacies click here
- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. says ORYX Gaming subsidiary set to significantly boost its global profile after integration deal with Playtech click here
- KetamineOne plans inaugural research studies targeting depression and post-traumatic stress disorder click here
- NEXE Innovations announces addition of three new beverages to its XOMA Superfoods line click here
- HempFusion Wellness promotes Maria Leal to the post of chief financial click here
- Falcon doubles its size at Hope Brook, adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's lithium discovery click here
- Blue Origin: 'Everybody in the world needs to do this' says Shatner after space flight click here
