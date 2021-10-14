 Skip to main content

Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.

A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of the Company's 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


