Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025 - Synthetic Oil Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth in Brazil Lubricants Industry and is projected to Grow at CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025: Ken Research
Gurugram, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Findings
- The Brazilian government is looking forward to invest ~USD 1.5 trillion in infrastructure projects in the country in the coming years and is rapidly investing in public-private partnership projects. The rising construction & manufacturing activity in the country will become the principal driver for the growth of industrial lubricants in the country.
- State owned oil company, Petrobras, is planning to increase its lubricant production capacity by 2022 which would increase its total production capacity to 22,500 m3 per. The company is also planning to add an API group II base oil plant with a capacity of 1,300 m3 per day.
- The adoption of online channels for purchasing lubricants is slowly increasing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Castrol Brasil expanded its online presence by partnering wwith Fortbras to establish the brand's presence on the Hipervajero website & marketplaces such as Mercado Livre, Americanas.com & Magazine Luiza.
Rising Adoption of Higher Quality Lubricants: The usage of higher quality lubricants such as synthetic & semi-synthetic lubricants is expected to rise in the country in future. The demand for synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants is particularly expected to rise for passenger cars due to improving technical requirements and changing emission norms.
Automotive Lubricants to Continue Dominance: The growing automotive production sector as well as the rising vehicle ownership in the country is anticipated to ensure higher demand for automotive lubricants in the future. The rise in manufacturing of passenger cars & light commercial vehicles and growth of sectors such as e-commerce and logistics will increase demand for automotive lubricants in the country in the coming years.
Collaborations & Partnerships: The lubricants industry in Brazil is projected to witness lubricant manufacturers collaborating with other companies to take on its peers, for instance, the recent joint venture between Ipiranga and Chevron, to form the brand 'Iconic Lubricants'. Newer entrants in the country such as YPF are expected to partner with OEMs to boost sales. The partnerships with vehicle insurers, spare part shops & independent workshops are also expected to rise in future.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025- By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels)" observed that Brazil is the largest finished lubricants market in South America and is slowly recovering from the economic crisis. The increasing vehicles in circulation in the country along with rising demand from industrial end-users are driving the growth of the industry. Increasing focus on research & development and marketing activities, new product launches, partnerships & collaborations are expected to drive the industry in the future. The Brazil Lubricants Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% on the basis of sales revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Segments Covered
- By Origin of Lubricants (Volume in Kilo Tons & Value in BRL Billion)
- Mineral
- Synthetic
- Semi-Synthetic
- By Type of Lubricant (Volume in Kilo Tons)
- Automotive
- Industrial
Automotive Lubricants Market
- By Type (Volume in Kilo Tons)
- Passenger Vehicle Motor Oil
- Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oil
- Gear Oils
- Transmission Fluids
- Hydraulic Oil
- Greases
- By End-Users (Volume in Kilo Tons)
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
- Motor Cycles
- Marine
- Aviation
- By Distribution Channels (Volume in Kilo Tons)
- OEM Workshops
- Supermarkets & Spare Part Shops (including Dealers & Distributors)
- Unorganized Workshops
- Online
Industrial Lubricants Market
- By Type (Volume in Kilo Tons)
- Hydraulic Oils
- Industrial Gear Oils
- Transformer Oils
- Turbine Oils
- Greases
- Compressor Oils
- By End-Users (Volume in Kilo Tons)
- Construction
- Engineering Equipment
- Manufacturing
- Power Generation
- Iron & Non-Iron Production
- Cement
- Others
- By Distribution Channels (Volume in Kilo Tons)
- Direct Sales
- Distributor-Lead
Companies Covered
- Petrobras Distribuidora SA
- Iconic Lubrificantes SA
- Cosan Lubrificantes E Especialidades SA
- Shell Brasil Petroleo LTDA
- Petronas Lubrificantes SA
- YPF Brasil Comercio de Derivados De Petroleo LTDA
- Castrol Brasil LTDA
- Total Brasil Distribuidora LTDA
Key Target Audience
- Lubricant Manufacturing Companies
- Lubricant Importing Companies
- Additive Manufacturing Companies
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Consultancy Companies
- Industry Associations
- Regulatory Bodies
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period – 2014-2019
- Forecast Period – 2020-2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Economic & Geographical Overview of Brazil
- Target Addressable Market for Automotive & Industrial Lubricants
- Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges Faced
- Brazil Lubricants Market Size and Segmentations, 2014 - 2019
- Ecosystem and Value Chain of Lubricants Industry in Brazil
- Industry SWOT Analysis and Lubricant Production Scenario
- Customer Decision Making Parameters
- Cross Comparison between Major Players and Company Profiles & Product Portfolios
- Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2019-2025F
- Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the Way Forward
- Analysts' Recommendations
- Brazil Lubricants Production Clusters
- Brazil Industrial Lubricants Consumption
- Brazil Industrial Lubricants Demand
- Brazil Passenger Vehicle Engine Oil Consumption
- Construction Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil
- Engineering Equipment Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil
- Manufacturing Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil
- Power Generation Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil
- Cement Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil
- Iron Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil
- Petrobras Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Petrobras Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Ipiranga Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Ipiranga Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Chevron Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Chevron Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Iconic Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Iconic Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Shell Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Shell Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Total Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Total Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Castrol Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Castrol Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Petronas Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Petronas Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- YPF Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- YPF Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Cosan Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- YPF Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil
- Mobil Lubricants Market Share Brazil
- Covid Impact Brazil Lubricants Industry
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025- By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels)
Malaysia Automotive Lubricant Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Growing Vehicle Ownership & Preference for Synthetic Lubricants
The report also initiates by explaining the need and opportunity of the automotive lubricant industry. Further, it proceeds with an explanation of current demand and demand by different segments. It also includes trends, developments, challenges, value chain analysis, and pricing analysis. It gives a detailed explanation of competitive scenarios including cross-comparison between major players, Porter's Five Force Analysis, and detailed company profiles of major players. It concludes with future scope and analyst recommendations.
Malaysia Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook To 2023 - By Origin (Mineral Lubricants, Semi-Synthetic Lubricants And Synthetic Lubricants), By Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Greases, Metal Working Fluid/Cutting Oil, Industrial Gear Oil, Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil And Others), By End Users (Construction & Mining, General Manufacturing, Power Generation, Metal Production, Food Processing, Cement Industry And Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Dealer Network)
The report covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; decision making parameters; and competitive landscape of major players in the market with special focus on Idemitsu, PETRONAS, Polilube Italia, Shell, Chevron, TOTAL, ExxonMobil and BP Castrol. The interpretation explores detailed analysis of end user industries in Malaysia including mining, construction, power generation, manufacturing, metal production, steel production, and cement industry, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.
Indonesia Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook To 2023 - By Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Greases, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oils, Compressor Oils, And Others), By End Uses (Construction And Mining, General Manufacturing, Power Generation, Metal Production, Food Processing, Cement And Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Dealer Network)
The report covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; decision making parameters; and competitive landscape of major players with special focus on Pertamina, Shell, Castrol, Idemitsu, Total, Exxon Mobil and Pacific Lubritama. The interpretation explores a detailed analysis of end-user industries in Indonesia including mining, construction, power generation, steel, cement and general manufacturing, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the readers. This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.
Saudi Arabia Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Automotive (Passenger Car Motor Oil, Heavy Duty Engine oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils & transmission, and Greases), Industrial lubricants (Engine Oils, Turbine oils, Hydraulic oils, Industrial Gear oils, Transformer oils, Compressor oils, Greases) By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic)
Saudi Arabia Lubricant market is at the maturity stage. Saudi Arabia Lubricants Market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive CAGR during the period 2008-2014, but due to the Oil slump in the year 2014-15, the growth of the market slowed down, hence the market is experiencing a negative growth during the period 2014-2018.
Vietnam Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Grade (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic Lubricants), By Application (Automotive and Industrial) By Type of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants, By End User of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants End User, and By Distribution Channel of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants
The report also covers value chain analysis, competition landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, end user analysis and government regulations pertaining to lubricants market in Vietnam. The report concludes with future outlook of lubricants in Vietnam and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding in the market.
