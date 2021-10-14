Green Hydrogen Generator Market to Reach USD 325.1 Million by 2028; Rising Construction of Power Plants for Pure Hydrogen to Contribute Revenue: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green hydrogen generator market size is expected to reach USD 325.1 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2028. The surging demand for fuel cell-based electric vehicles and buses will propel healthy growth of themarket, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Green Hydrogen Generator Market, 2021-2028." The market size stood at USD 200.9 million in 2020.

Order Bagged by Next Hydrogen for Third Electrolyzer to Incite Development

Canadian Tire Corporation, a Canadian leader that offers solutions to automotive, hardware, sports, leisure, and housewares sectors, announced that it has acquired an electrolyzer from Next Hydrogen Corporation. The newly developed electrolyzer called (Model NH-300) will generate clean hydrogen from H2O while maintaining hydrogen energy for Canadian Tire's material management procedures. Next Hydrogen, a major producer of electrolyzers, created a trailblazing system to cater to the performance standard of Canadian Tire. The contract will involve a daily processing capability of 650 kilogrammes of hydrogen, a service life that is more than twice as long as the industry regular for electrolyzers, and a service disposal of more than 95% This energy strategy for supplying an enormous balance, object resources managing fleet thus attaining a noticeably low carbon emission produces hydrogen fuel by electrolysis, leveraging Ontario's low carbon electric grid.





Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340





The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Nel (Proton On-Site) (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (US)

Areva H2gen (France)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (Japan)

McPhy (France)

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

Suzhou Jingli (China)

TianJin Mainland (China)

ITM Power (UK)

718th Research Institute of CSIC (China)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

ErredueSpA (Italy)

MVS Engineering (India)

GreenHydrogen .dk (Denmark)

Enapter (Italy)

Giner Inc. (US)

ShaanXiHuaQin (China)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Beijing Zhondian (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.6 % 2028 Value Projection USD 325.1 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 200.9 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 250 Segments covered Type;Application;Regional Growth Drivers Rising Investments in Europe for Green Hydrogen Economy to Favor Growth.



Technological Advancement in Green Hydrogen Production to Accelerate Business



Pitfalls & Challenges High Capital Cost of Green Hydrogen Production & Storage to Hamper the Market Growth





Introduction of Innovative Methods for Green Hydrogen production to Stimulate Market

Hydrogen is currently generated using various methods, including water electrolysis, steam methane reforming, partial oil oxidation, and coal gasification. Water electrolysis is the most common method for producing green hydrogen. Hydrogen and oxygen are generated by water electrolysis using renewable energy sources such as solar power and wind. Hence, prominent companies are investing in advanced technologies to produce green hydrogen extensively, in turn, boosting the green hydrogen generator market growth. For instance, Air Products and ThyssenKrupp AG signed a Cooperation Agreement (SCA) for the extensive supply of green hydrogen. Through this contract, ThyssenKrupp AG will deliver its technology, equipment, and technical services for Air Product's water electrolysis plants.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340





Power Plants to Hold the Largest Share

Based on type, the market is categorized into traditional alkaline electrolysis, PEM electrolysis, and solid oxide electrolysis.

Based on application, the global green hydrogen generator industry is categorized into power plants, industrial gases, electronics & photovoltaics, steel plants, and others. The power plant segment is expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period owing to the utilization of green hydrogen for the production of ammonia, methanol, and steel at power plants

Based on geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Increasing Refinery Operations to Support Development in Asia Pacific

The growing demand for clean fuel from countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea will spur opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.

The increasing production and sales of electric cars will push growth in Europe.

The favorable government initiatives for producing green hydrogen in the US will boost North America's green hydrogen generator market share.

Rising focus on a carbon-free environment will aid expansion in the Middle East and Africa.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340





De Nora to Account for an Enormous Market Share

De Nora is a leader and supplier of alkaline water electrolysis systems for the manufacture of green hydrogen. The organization is a pioneer in the alkaline and proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis group, having installed over 3,000 efficient and cost-effective systems worldwide. The company is focused on partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to strengthen its position in the green hydrogen generator industry. For instance, on April 13, 2018, De Nora and The Belgian company AGFAsigned a technological contract. Under this agreement, De Nora will integrate AGFA's diaphragm separators with its electrodes for a novel package. The designed electrodes will be used as a bespoke solution for hydrogen and oxygen production through alkaline water electrolysis.

Key Development :

October 2020: GTT announced the acquisition of Areva H2Gen. Areva H2Gen is involved in the conception and assembly of electrolyzers for the manufacturing of green hydrogen.





Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105340





Table Of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Green Hydrogen Generator Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Green Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis (USD Million) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Traditional Alkaline Electrolysis PEM Electrolysis Solid Oxide Electrolysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Power Plants Steel Plants Electronics & Photovoltaics Industrial Gases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Green Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis (USD Million) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Traditional Alkaline Electrolysis PEM Electrolysis Solid Oxide Electrolysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Power Plants Steel Plants Electronics & Photovoltaics Industrial Gases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

U.S. Canada

Europe Green Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis (USD Million) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Traditional Alkaline Electrolysis PEM Electrolysis Solid Oxide Electrolysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Power Plants Steel Plants Electronics & Photovoltaics Industrial Gases Others







TOC Continued…!





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Russia Gas Generator Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Up to 100 kVA, 100-350 kVA, 350-750 kVA, 750-1000 kVA, 1000-2000 kVA, 2000-3000 kVA, and Above 3000 kVA), By End-user (Mining, Data Centers, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism/Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Residential, Agricultural/Greenhouse, Water Treatment/Landfill, Power Utilities, Cold Storage Warehouse, and Others) and Forecast, 2021-2028

Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Scheduled and Unscheduled), By Location (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

AUV for Offshore Oil and Gas IRM Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Man-Portable, Light Weight Vehicle (LWV), Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV)), By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Propulsion System (Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Motor Control Centers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Conventional Motor and Smart Motor) By Voltage (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), By Component (Busbar, Circuit Breaker & Fuses, Relay, Variable Speed Drives, and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel, Minerals & Mining, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Design (Horizontal Drum and Vertical Drum), By Application (Cogeneration, and Combined Cycle), By Power Rating (Up to 30 MW, 31 MW - 100 MW, and Above 100 MW), By End-User (Utility, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd



