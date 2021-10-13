COLUMBIA BANKING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of COLB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).



On October 12, 2021, Columbia announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Umpqua in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Umpqua stockholders will receive 0.5958 shares of Columbia common stock for each share of Umpqua common stock owned. At the close of the merger Umpqua stockholders will own 62% and Columbia stockholders will own 38% of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Columbia's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Columbia's stockholders.

