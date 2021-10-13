AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blake Goldring, Executive Chairman of AGF Management Limited (AGF) (TSX:AGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Clarke to the AGF Board of Directors effective January 3, 2022.



Ian Clarke is the Chief Financial Officer for Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) including responsibility for the GTAA's Commercial & Business Partnerships, Strategy and Business Analytics business units and brings more than 35 years across diverse sectors to AGF's Board. Photo accompanying this announcement is available here.

"Ian is an accomplished leader bringing to our Board a wealth of unique experiences in strategic planning, business operations, risk management assessment and corporate transactions that complement the experiences of our current Directors," said Goldring.

Prior to joining GTAA as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Clarke served as a GTAA board member for five years and had been the Chief Financial Officer, Business Development at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd. ("MLSE"), one of many roles he held over his 26 years with them. During his tenure at MLSE, Mr. Clarke was responsible for finance, administration, regulatory filings, collective bargaining negotiations, bond and loan restructuring, leading the financial due diligence and tax structuring of the Toronto Raptors and Air Canada Centre acquisition by Maple Leaf Gardens Ltd. as well as negotiated the acquisition of the Toronto FC expansion and led the development of BMO Field and Maple Leaf Square.

Mr. Clarke was previously a board member for the Toronto Foundation for nine years and a board member for 10 years at St. Michael's Hospital. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Institute of Corporate Directors, Director designation (ICD.D). Mr. Clarke also led 10 volunteer missions to New Orleans, Jamaica and Kenya, building three schools, 14 homes and raising over $1 million.

"Ian's insights will be instrumental in advancing our growth initiatives, and I am personally impressed by his significant commitments and contributions to community building and charitable work," added Goldring.

