PACK EXPO Las Vegas, A Huge Success for PAC Machinery

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the flexible packaging industry reports that it had one of its most highly attended exhibits at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the largest show for the packaging industry, produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. This was the first industry show since the outbreak of Covid-19 halted in-person expos. PMMI says over 23,000 attendees, eager to find solutions to current challenges, engaged with over 1,500 exhibitors across four expansive halls in over 740,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center September 27-29th. PAC Machinery ranked in the top 10 most visited exhibitor profiles pre-show on the EXPO website and spoke with hundreds of people throughout the three-day show.



PAC Machinery showcased one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, including shrink and flow wrappers, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, bag sealers and medical sealers, as well as debuting new sustainable packaging solutions.

"Our team met in person with hundreds of packaging automation prospects as well as quite a few existing customers from North America and abroad, including smaller owner/operator businesses as well as large Fortune 100 companies, said Greg Berguig, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at PAC Machinery. "We also met quite a few new distributors on the hunt for different types of packaging automation as well as our current distributors looking to expand opportunities with us," Berguig said.

PAC Machinery customer, Paul Webb of Total Comm Inc. was looking for additional packaging machines at the show. "With PAC Machinery, we drastically increased our capability and output and are able to keep up with sales demand for our products while we grow," Webb said. "We have immediate needs for additional packaging equipment and love all the options PAC Machinery offers with a diverse product portfolio. It has been great working with them and we look forward to buying more machines," Webb said.

Other expo goers stopping at the PAC Machinery booth included a number of companies from the food industry looking for shrink wrapping bottles of olive oil, wrapping boxes of chocolate, flow wrapping produce, modified atmosphere packaging bags of dehydrated fruits and vegetables, and nitrogen flushing bags of coffee. Industrial customers looking for poly bagging fasteners at high speed. Office supply companies looking to shrink wrap packs of paper and pens. Many from the logistics & fulfillment industry looking to speed up the process of labeling and packing items into poly mailers. Visitors with a desire to make a switch to recycled material as well as curbside recyclable paper, poly bagging and labeling items for spill containment in suffocation warning bags. One of the largest groups was looking for high speed wrapping and labeling of apparel for shipment in e-commerce and repackaging solutions. Other big markets included aerospace, medical packaging, firearms and ammunition, and vacuum sealers for the Cannabis industry.

A huge draw for the booth was the exciting in-person debut of the 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper paired with an industrial automation robot from the OSARO robotics company. The piece-picking solution seamlessly integrates with the 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper, from picking to packing. The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper was also entered for a 2021 Pack Expo Technology Award as it is now the fastest all-electric poly mailer bagging system on the market, with high speed bag forming, labeling, and sealing in poly mailers up to 24" wide, for outbound shipping. The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper is up to 10x faster than hand packing in poly mailers and 3x faster than automatic bagging systems that use pre-opened bags.

Booth visitors were excited to be the first to get a sneak peak at a curbside recyclable paper mailer packaging system. This system, which will be officially released in 2022, allows shippers to automate their packaging process with a curbside recyclable bag material. PAC Machinery also introduced its Recylene® 9020 blend of poly mailers, made with over 90% recycled content (20% ocean-bound plastic, 20% consumer, 50% industrial).

PAC also participated in the PACK TO THE FUTURE exhibit, a historical look at packaging technological advancements throughout the years. PAC Machinery displayed the Audion Sealmaster, one of the first impulse heat sealers developed in Europe by Berguig's grandfather in the 1950's.

About PAC Machinery

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 50 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized systems that immediately improve ROI with versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC's solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce failure rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging equipment need.

PAC Machinery's globally recognized brands known for long-lasting, flexible packaging equipment include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag, and Converting Technology. Headquartered in San Rafael, California with additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH. and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. 1 (800) 985-9570. http://www.pacmachinery.com

