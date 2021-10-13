Feed Our Communities – An Investment Priority for SMS Equipment

ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In mid-2021, SMS Equipment launched a community investment campaign with over $40,000 going to support local food banks.



SMS Equipment has committed between $500 and $5,000 in each community we operate across Canada and Alaska to support food banks within the local communities.

"We are honoured to play a small part by contributing funds to our local food banks to assist them as they continue purchasing food and other essentials to support the people of our communities," Robin Heard, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, food banks and community agencies are on the frontlines responding to the increased need every day. Many of the 3,000+ food banks and community agencies report facing significant challenges in providing their clients with essential services. Food bank organizations have seen drastic reductions in food recovery efforts as well as a considerable drop in volunteers. Yet, they are working tirelessly under added pressure and intense operational strains to serve vulnerable people.

Kelly-Ann Cordner, CHRO & VP, Human Resources, explained, "We remain dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the diverse communities in which we live and work. Our customers, people, and communities continue to live through tough times and have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate organizations such as local food banks and respect the impact they have on people who rely on such services to feel safe and healthy."

The donation is part of SMS Equipment's focus on sustainability to support investment priority areas for health, wellness, and safety. For more information on our community investment programs, please visit our website: https://www.smsequipment.com/en-ca/about-us/community/

About SMS Equipment Inc.

SMS Equipment Inc. is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,200 employees across 40+ locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, BOMAG, Takeuchi, Cemen Tech, NPK, Genesis and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies and product support solutions, making SMS Equipment the premier one-stop equipment solution provider for our customers.

To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com



CONTACTS:

SMS Equipment

Contact: Kelly-Ann Cordner, CHRO & VP, Human Resources

Phone: 780-948-2865

Email: kcordner@smsequip.com

SMS Equipment Inc.

Contact: Roy Lapa – Director, Marketing and Communications

Phone: 780-948-2235

Email: rlapa@smsequip.com

