Bombardier's Safety Standdown Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Returns to Wichita to Focus on New Ways to Learn, Apply and Share

Bombardier's Safety Standdown anniversary marks a quarter-century of aviation safety stewardship and education

Prominent safety event promotes lifelong learning to highlight the latest safety knowledge available throughout the industry

In-person presentations will focus on specific elements of Safety Management Systems (SMS), runway excursions, 25 years of automation airmanship leadership, productive culture in disruptive environments and more



MONTRÉAL, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier's annual Safety Standdown, one of the most comprehensive safety conferences in the aviation industry, is celebrating its 25th anniversary and this year's event is returning to its roots in Wichita, KS, Nov. 2-3 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Established 25 years ago by Bombardier's Learjet flight demonstration team, the theme for this special anniversary edition of the event is, "Learn, Apply, Share," prompting aviation professionals and organizations to learn new skills, apply them and share their knowledge to make an impact as a role model.

"For a quarter of a century, Bombardier has led the industry in providing aviation professionals with critical knowledge-based aviation training, and this year's lineup certainly underscores the concepts expressed in our theme, ‘Learn, Apply, Share,'" said longtime Bombardier executive Andy Nureddin, who stewards the Safety Standdown program. "For 25 years, the purpose of this invaluable event is to foster a community of aviation professionals who are committed to lifelong learning and to disseminating higher standards of safety and professionalism throughout the industry."

The event's lineup this year builds on that premise. Several familiar faces will be presenting at this year's special 25th anniversary event, including Safety Standdown stalwarts Tony Kern Ed. D., Amy Grubb and Dan Boedigheimer Ph. D. Christopher Lutat, Managing Partner, Convergent Performance, LLC, will also be on hand to explore 25 years of automation airmanship, while Captain Clarke "Otter" McNeace, Vice President of Flight Operations and Standards at Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), explores the popular topic of Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I).

Safety Standdown 2021 promises to be a special two-day conference filled with learning opportunities, compelling workshops, presentations and more, laying the foundation for many more years of safety training to come. To find out more information or register for this year's event, please click here. And if you can't join in person, please join us for a live webcast of the general session.

Consistent to our high safety standards, Bombardier has adopted a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Safety Standdown 2021. All registrants must present proof of full vaccination to enter the Safety Standdown venue and adhere to CDC and State of Kansas mandates recommending the wearing of masks indoors. This requirement applies to all activities on Nov. 2-3, 2021.

About Safety Standdown

Originally conceived in 1996 as a human factors safety-training event for the Learjet flight demonstration team, the conference quickly garnered a reputation for excellence beyond Bombardier's customer base. In 1999, in response to growing interest within the industry, Bombardier opened the seminar to all pilots. In 2010, Safety Standdown expanded beyond the seminars into a year-round global human factors program offering online resources. Since 1996, more than 10,000 corporate, commercial and military aviation professionals have attended Safety Standdown seminars worldwide, live and through the webcast, including in Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, Switzerland and the USA. Admission to Safety Standdown has, throughout the years, remained free to all aviation professionals as safety is a top commitment to the flying public.

