Seaweed Market to be Worth $23.2 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research® with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Redding, California, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Seaweed Market by Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), by form (Dry form, Liquid Form), by Application (Food and Beverage, Extraction of Hydrocolloids, Animal Feed, Agriculture, Others), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2028, published by Meticulous Research®, the lateral flow assay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2027 to reach $23.2 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5183

According to this latest publication, factors such as the rising consumer adoption for plant-based products, increasing consumption of seaweed-based products, source of high nutrients and minerals, and growing government initiatives to boost seaweed cultivation are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the growing demand for biofuels and technological advancements is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the seaweeds market. However, the growing prevalence of natural calamities hinders market growth to some extent.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Seaweed Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the world. Government measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, such as nationwide lockdowns and quarantines, negatively impacted many industries. Most manufacturers of food products in the F&B sector continue to feel the impact of COVID-19. Social distancing, self-isolation, and city-wide lockdowns have forced the closures of many establishments in countries across Asia, the U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world. The manufacturers of consumer food & beverage products face challenges such as significantly reduced consumption and disrupted supply chains. The food & beverage sector has witnessed a minor decline due to the lockdowns imposed across various countries. This scenario has also negatively impacted the confectionery industry since people are buying only the most essential products. Also, government bodies have passed various rules and regulations on the purchase of essential goods. Most consumers are buying only essential products, which has significantly lowered the consumption of confectionery items. According to trade organizations in the nutritional products industry, there has been a significant impact on many points in the global supply chain for functional foods and dietary supplements, which has, in turn, lowered the consumption of seaweed biomass among end-users, impacting the growth of the Seaweed market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5183

Key Findings in the Seaweed Market Study:

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on type (red seaweed, brown seaweed, and green seaweed), form (dry form and liquid form), application (food and beverage, extraction of hydrocolloids, animal feed, agriculture, and others), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the seaweed market is mainly segmented into red seaweed, brown seaweed, and green seaweed. In terms of value, in 2021, the red seaweed segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global seaweed market. This segment is also further expected to record the highest CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the rising health consciousness among the consumer, growing red seaweed's application in the food industry, and increasing demand for red seaweed extraction such as agar and carrageenan hydrocolloids from several industries.

Based on form, the seaweed market is segmented into dry and liquid forms. In 2021, the dry form segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global seaweed market. This segment is further expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for seaweed powder from the food and cosmetics industries. Also, several advantages such as comparatively longer shelf-life and ease of transportation and storage are expected to support the further growth of this market.

Quick Buy – Seaweed Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/17888014

Based on application, the seaweed market is mainly segmented into food and beverage, hydrocolloid extraction, animal feed, agriculture, and other applications. In 2021, the food and beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global seaweed market. Moreover, this segment is further expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for organic foods products, increase in consumption of plant proteins and vegan products, and increase in the utilization of seaweed for human consumption.

The key players operating in the global seaweed market are Seaweed & Co. (U.K.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Green Rise Agro Industries (India), VietDelta Ltd. (Vietnam), Ocean rainforest (Denmark), Thorverk hf. (Iceland), ALGAplus (Portugal), MYCSA Ag, Inc. (U.S.), Baoji Earay Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Shore Seaweed (U.K.), Rongcheng Jingyi Ocean Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Algea, the Arctic Company (Part of Valagro Group) (Norway), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/seaweed-market-5183

Scope of the Report:

Seaweed Market, by Type

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

Seaweed Market, by Form

Dry Form

Powder Flakes Other

Liquid Form

Seaweed Market, by Application

Food and Beverage

Extraction of Hydrocolloids

Animal Feed

Agriculture

Others

Seaweed Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Australia RoAPAC (Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe

France Norway Spain Italy U. K. Germany Ireland RoE (Rest of Europe)

North America

U.S. Canada

Latin America

Chile Brazil Mexico Argentina RoLATAM (Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5183

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients (Oleoresin, Beadlets), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products (Capsules, Tablets), Application (Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/haematococcus-pluvialis-market-5142

Chlorella Market by Technology (Autotrophic {Open Pond}, Heterotrophic), by Product Type (Powder, Extract, Capsules) by Source (Chlorella Vulgaris) by Application (Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Geography– Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chlorella-market-5162

Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dunaliella-salina-market-5168

Phycocyanin Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), by Grade (Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Reagent Grade, Analytical Grade) by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Diagnostics and Biomedical), Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/phycocyanin-market-5126

Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), and Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spirulina-market-5070

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/402/seaweed-market-2028





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research