National Fitness Partners Reaches Major Milestone with 100th Planet Fitness Club Opening in November and Acquisition of Seven New Clubs Across East Coast

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Fitness Partners (NFP), a portfolio company of Argonne Capital Group, LLC (Argonne), the Atlanta-based private investment firm, announces a major achievement as the company prepares to celebrate its 100th Planet Fitness club opening this November and its recent acquisition of seven new club locations, expanding the group's footprint along the East Coast.



NFP's 100th Planet Fitness club will be located at 3317 Aramingo Ave., in Philadelphia's densely populated Aramingo borough. The new 20,600 square foot facility will feature 106 pieces of cardio and strength training equipment, a 360 machine, three HydroMassage beds and six tanning beds offering hybrid tanning. Like all Planet Fitness locations – known for its Judgement Free Zone® and affordable prices – the Aramingo Ave. club will include free fitness training, friendly staff and clean, spacious workout areas. The facility will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week once it opens mid-November. Those interested in becoming a member can join now for just $1 down and then $10 a month with no commitment through Nov. 16, 2021.

NFP also announced today the acquisition of seven Planet Fitness clubs, expanding its growing portfolio into Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia.

"This transaction represents the eighth acquisition for NFP, which now operates 107 Planet Fitness clubs in eight different states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina," said Stephen Kindler Jr., president and CEO of National Fitness Partners. "We remain confident with the long-term growth of the Planet Fitness brand, as encouraging membership and utilization trends continue to point to a successful re-emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. This significant acquisition fits perfectly into our long-term strategic plan by expanding our reach into important new markets and strengthening our efforts to ensure more people have access to affordable fitness options, as we believe regular exercise plays an essential role in enhancing the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our members."

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 107 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations within the Planet Fitness system and has exclusive rights to develop 37 locations over the next 5 years. National Fitness Partners is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

