PAUL ROTHBARD RETURNS TO IN-SHAPE AS CEO

Globe Newswire  
October 13, 2021
STOCKTON, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Health Clubs, California's top destination for fitness and recreation announced its majority shareholder and previous CEO, Paul Rothbard, has returned to the company. Having led the company for years prior to stepping up to the board of directors, Mr. Rothbard is excited to return to the business with fresh eyes and new experiences from his pursuits outside the industry.

"My father started In-Shape over 40 years ago and it's been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I loved my time leading the company as CEO, learned a lot during my time away from the business, and I am now eager to return to the company and role I love so much," said Mr. Rothbard.

Mr. Rothbard replaces Francesca Schuler, founder and executive advisor to the California Fitness Alliance. "We are grateful for Francesca's leadership over the last few years and thank her for her contributions not just to In-Shape, but to the fitness industry as a whole. We know her passion for changing lives through fitness will serve the California Fitness Alliance incredibly well," said Mr. Rothbard.

In-Shape's leadership team remains the same and unlike many companies in the fitness industry, is an equal balance of males and females. Diversity remains a critical component to In-Shape's culture.

"The executive team and I have major plans for the future of our business and are committed to bringing premiere fitness experiences the communities we serve to inspire our members to live life well," Mr. Rothbard finished.

To learn more about In-Shape Health Clubs, head to www.inshape.com.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates 44 full-service health clubs throughout California. For 40 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. As the premier community destination for health and fitness, In-Shape provides functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle and new virtual workouts for members to access anytime, anywhere.

Jacqueline Buchanan
In-Shape Health Clubs
(626) 590-2166
jacqueline.buchanan@inshape.com
