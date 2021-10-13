Imperial Helium Completes Agreement to Construct Prototype Plant for Producing 99.999% Pure Helium

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. ("Imperial Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV:IHC) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with ON2 Solutions for the construction and delivery of a Prototype Plant for producing 99.999% pure (Grade A) Helium. The Prototype Plant is the Pilot Plant referenced in the Strategic Alliance Agreement among Imperial Helium, ON2 Solutions Inc., and Uniper Trading Canada Ltd. announced by Imperial Helium on March 22, 2021. The Prototype Plant, as stated in the Strategic Alliance Agreement is intended "to expedite the development, production and monetization of Imperial Helium projects in Canada."



Imperial Helium has observed that the gas mixtures associated with helium are unique to each resource accumulation. The Prototype Plant has been designed to accept a broad range of gas compositions and produce pure helium. In doing so, the Company will be able to confirm the preferred plant design for producing Grade A Helium before fabrication and installation for both the Steveville asset and other future assets. The plant will be capable of creating a synthetic gas composition resembling the dry gas composition in a particular field or a discovery. It will also be capable of processing either a synthetic gas, or a dry gas from a field or a discovery and produce 99.999% pure helium. Fabrication of the Prototype Plant will begin immediately and is anticipated to be complete by December 31, 2021, at a cost of $400,000.

David Johnson, Director and CEO commented: "This Prototype Plant provides Imperial Helium with the ability to accelerate the path to monetising the Steveville asset and reduce the risk associated with plant design and fabrication before committing to installation for any asset. In the first quarter of 2022, we expect to demonstrate Imperial Helium's ability to produce 99.999% pure Helium from the Prototype Plant, utilizing a gas sample from the Steveville asset. We remain on schedule for first production of helium from the Steveville asset in the second half of 2022."

About the Steveville Helium Property

Imperial Helium's Steveville property is situated over a large basement dome feature with four-way closure. The property is approximately 200Km east of Calgary and 40Km northeast of Brooks where highways 544/876 cross the structure, providing easy access for drilling and development. The property includes land leased from Heritage Royalty Resource Corporation covering 24,635 hectares (95 square miles), with rights for natural gas (including helium) below the base of the Big Valley and Nisku formations.

In the winter of 1940, the first deep well to be drilled in the area was 13-22-020-12W4, which, owing to a mechanical failure on surface, resulted in the Steveville blow-out. Production testing reported six million cubic feet a day (6MMCf/d) of non-burnable gas, dominantly nitrogen. Four subsequent wells, drilled exploring for hydrocarbons, 08-22-020-12W4 (1947), 14-11-020-11W4 (1953), 16-11-020-12W4 (1974), and 01-24-020-11W4 (2002) confirm the structure. Imperial Helium has acquired seismic to provide an improved understanding of the structure, and has drilled two appraisal wells, IHC-Steveville-2 (103/10-22-020-12W4) and IHC-Steveville-1 (102/03-01-020-12W4), to define the resource potential on the Steveville structure. IHC-Steveville-2 confirms the presence of producible gas in the Steveville structure with a Helium concentration of 0.43%

About Imperial

Imperial Helium is focused on the exploration and development of helium assets in North America. Driven by Canadian geoscience and engineering expertise, in combination with its proprietary helium well database, the Company is developing its asset base to meet the growing global helium demand and supply shortfalls in the market. Imperial Helium's operations office is based in Calgary, Alberta, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IHC". To learn more about the Company and expand on the subject of helium, please visit www.imperialhelium.ca

