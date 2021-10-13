IV Fluid Bags Market Size Report 2021-2028 | Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IV Fluid Bags Market size is set to gain traction due to increased prevalence of disease and rising geriatric population around the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "IV Fluid Bags Market-2021-2028".

The IV is given to patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes or a person going through any surgical procedure. Thus due to increased demand investors are investing in IV therapy. For instance, in May 2019, Braun Melsungen AG invested USD 1 billion for advanced IV therapy in the U.S. health infrastructure. These aforementioned factors are thus expected to drive the market during the forecast period.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036





List of Key Players in IV Fluid Bags Market:

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

ICU Medical Inc.

Sippex IV bag

Fosmo Med

Fresenius Kabi AG

Polifarma

COVID-19 Pandemic:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for IV therapies, as serious patients were given medications through IVs. In addition, increased plasma donation also increased its demand. However, the market suffered a moderate disruption, as non-emergency surgeries were at a halt. The market is expected to flourish in the upcoming years.

Segments-

By fluid type, the market is segmented into normal saline, dextrose, ringer's lactate, vitamins, and others. Based on application, it is segmented into clinical and wellness. By end-user, it is divided into hospital, hydration clinics, home care settings, and others. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036





Report Coverage-

The report aims to analyze the industry by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

The rising prevalence of diseases is anticipated to drive the IV Fluid Bags Market growth. For instance, according to a report by the American Diabetes Association in the year 2015, around 30.3 million people in the U.S were suffering from diabetes. Additionally, the technological advancements and innovation done in the IV are also contributing to the market, as now PVC-free bags are used. The new IV bags are made of non-latex materials, and these are safe and are more accurate as compared to the PVC ones.

On the other hand, the risk of several other infectious diseases associated with IV is the major market constraint.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036





Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Rising Number of Population

North America is expected to hold the highest IV Fluid Bags Market share due to the large population in the region suffering from chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease. For instance, as per the CDC report, nearly 4.9 million adults in the U.S are diagnosed with kidney stones.

Europe is also expected to dominate the market due to favorable reimbursement policies launched by the government and the presence of prime healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Intensify Competition

The market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in July 2019, Baxter launched Myxredlin. It is U.S FDA approved and first and only ready to use insulin IV infusion. Moreover, other key players are adopting proactive strategies such as mergers, and facility expansion to favor the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development

June 2019:Eurolife Healthcare based in India launched high quality Intravenous IV products - Discport and Lifeport. These are smart intravenous infusion made with the best of the latest technology. These reduces the chances of any infections apart from ease of use.





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/intravenous-iv-fluid-bags-market-102036





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd



