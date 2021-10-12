 Skip to main content

ORGANOGENESIS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Organogenesis To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Globe Newswire  
October 12, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Organogenesis ("Organogenesis Holdings Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ORGO).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Organogenesis stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/ORGO.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, "exorbitantly high", which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

On this news the stock has dropped $1.70 or 14.11% to close at $10.35 on unusually high volume.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


