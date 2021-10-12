ORGANOGENESIS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Organogenesis To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Organogenesis ("Organogenesis Holdings Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ORGO).



On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, "exorbitantly high", which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

On this news the stock has dropped $1.70 or 14.11% to close at $10.35 on unusually high volume.

