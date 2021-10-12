Cellectis to Present Preclinical Data on UCARTMESO Supporting Anti-Tumor Activity at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) (the "Company"), a gene-editing platform company with clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs using allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells and gene therapy programs for genetic diseases, announced today that pre-clinical data that support anti-tumor activity of UCARTMESO will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), to be held in Washington, D.C. and virtually on November 10 to 14, 2021.

Cellectis will present a poster on UCARTMESO, an allogeneic CAR-T cell product candidate targeting mesothelin - expressing solid tumors. Mesothelin is a tumor-associated antigen that is highly and consistently expressed in mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer and is also over-expressed in subsets of other solid tumors (ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, triple-negative breast cancer). UCARTMESO also leverages its TALEN® gene editing technology to resist immune suppression mediated by TGFβ.

Last May, during its Innovation Days, Cellectis announced the development of the new pre-clinical UCART product candidates targeting B-cell lymphomas and venturing for the first time into the solid tumor space.

Presentation Details:

Title: Mesothelin (MSLN) targeting allogeneic CAR-T cells engineered to overcome tumor immunosuppressive microenvironment

Poster Number: 143

Presenter: Roman Galetto, Ph.D, Director, Preclinical and Program Management

Date/Time: Friday November 12, 7:00AM - 8:30PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Poster Hall (Hall E)

Full text of the abstracts will be released on the SITC website at 7:00 a.m. ET on November 12, 2021.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a gene editing company, developing first of its kind therapeutic products. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to achieve therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various genetic disorders. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 21 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing cell therapy product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing lifesaving UCART product candidates for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM). .HEAL is a new platform focusing on hemopoietic stem cells to treat blood disorders, immunodeficiencies and lysosomal storage diseases.

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York City, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

