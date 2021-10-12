 Skip to main content

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2021

Globe Newswire  
October 12, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345 



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
09/30/2021 55,011,687

Total gross of voting rights: 55,011,687



Total net* of voting rights: 54,936,287

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

